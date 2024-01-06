USS Gerald R. Ford Completes Successful Deployment, Returns Home

The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), the first-in-class aircraft carrier and flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, has concluded its highly successful deployment and is on its way home. After transiting the Strait of Gibraltar, the Ford is now in the Atlantic, making its way back to Norfolk, Va.

The deployment, which lasted a little less than seven months, saw the Ford operating in the Mediterranean Sea for a total of 204 days. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin extended the carrier strike group’s deployment three times, extending their presence in the region. This decision was made in response to global security concerns and the need for a strong deterrent force.

During its deployment, the Ford participated in various multinational exercises and operations, contributing to regional stability and security. The carrier strike group also played a crucial role in supporting allies and partners in the region, enhancing maritime capabilities and interoperability.

As the Ford returns home, the USS McFaul (DDG-74) and USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116) have also completed their assignments and arrived safely at Norfolk, Va., and Mayport, Fla., respectively. These ships, which were part of the carrier strike group, successfully fulfilled their mission objectives and contributed to the overall success of the deployment.

The extended deployments of carrier strike groups have become more common in recent years due to increasing global challenges. The USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) spent 285 days at sea during its last deployment, while the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) was deployed for 257 days. These longer deployments have been a response to geopolitical events, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Throughout its deployment, the Ford Strike Group demonstrated its readiness and ability to adapt to evolving security situations. Notably, the Thomas Hudner was involved in engaging a number of Houthi-launched drones while in the Red Sea, showcasing the strike group’s capabilities in countering threats.

As the Ford Strike Group returns home, the USS Bataan (LHD-5) and USS Carter Hall (LSD-50) have moved into the Eastern Mediterranean, joining the USS Mesa Verde (LPD-19). This consolidation of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group enhances the group’s operational readiness and allows for continued support to regional security efforts.

The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), flagship of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, remains in the Red Sea as part of ongoing efforts to prevent Houthi attacks on merchant ships. The presence of U.S. forces in the region is critical in maintaining stability and safeguarding vital shipping routes.

The successful deployment of the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group underscores the U.S. commitment to global security and its ability to project power and maintain a strong presence in critical regions around the world. The skills and professionalism demonstrated by the men and women onboard these ships serve as a testament to the strength and capability of the U.S. Navy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: What was the duration of the USS Gerald R. Ford’s deployment?

A: The USS Gerald R. Ford was deployed for a little less than seven months, spending 204 days in the Mediterranean Sea.

Q: What were the reasons for extending the carrier strike group’s deployment?

A: The extensions were made in response to global security concerns, aiming to maintain a strong deterrence force and support stability and security efforts in the region.

Q: Which ships returned home along with the USS Gerald R. Ford?

A: The USS McFaul and USS Thomas Hudner returned home to Norfolk, Va., and Mayport, Fla., respectively.

Q: What were the main accomplishments of the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group during its deployment?

A: The strike group participated in multinational exercises, enhanced regional stability, supported allies and partners, and showcased its readiness and adaptability.

Q: Why have carrier strike group deployments been getting longer in recent years?

A: Longer deployments have been a response to global challenges and geopolitical events, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and other security concerns.

