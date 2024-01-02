USS Gerald R. Ford Aircraft Carrier Returns Home Following Security Operation

After a security operation near Israel, the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group is now making its way back to Norfolk, Virginia, according to U.S. military officials. The move comes after the group was dispatched to the Eastern Mediterranean Sea in response to the Hamas-led invasion of Israel on October 7.

The strike group, comprised of the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, eight squadrons of attack and support aircraft, the USS Normandy guided missile cruiser, and several missile destroyers including the USS Thomas Hudner, USS Ramage, USS Carney, and USS Roosevelt, will return to its home port as planned. It will then prepare for future deployments as the Department of Defense continues to assess global force posture and maintain a strong presence in the Middle East and Mediterranean regions.

Despite the USS Gerald R. Ford’s return, other ships will remain in the area to ensure ongoing security. This includes the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, additional cruisers and destroyers, and two recently arrived amphibious ships, the USS Bataan and USS Carter Hall. These ships will join the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, forming an Amphibious Ready Group comprising three ships and approximately 2,000 Marines.

The USS Gerald R. Ford was strategically deployed to the Eastern Mediterranean to maintain proximity to Israel after the October 7 attacks by Hamas. While the carrier remained in the region, its accompanying ships ventured into the Red Sea to intercept ballistic missiles and attack drones launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen. The presence of both the Ford and the Eisenhower carriers in the area was a proactive measure to prevent the conflict between Israel and Hamas from spreading further.

As Houthi rebels continue to launch attacks in the Red Sea, military presence will be maintained in the region. Recent incidents have seen the U.S. military successfully intercepting anti-ship ballistic missiles and responding to distress calls from commercial vessels. In one incident, U.S. forces on helicopters sank three Houthi boats and repelled hostilities aimed at a Danish-owned container ship. These attacks have led to the suspension of some voyages through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial waterway connecting the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.

While the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group prepares for future operations, the United States remains committed to protecting its interests and maintaining stability in the Middle East and Mediterranean regions.

FAQs

