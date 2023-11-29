In the wake of the recent Israel-Hamas conflict, many wonder if Israel’s response will subside after the truce or resurface with even greater intensity. The situation is undoubtedly complex, with far-reaching implications. According to the UN Agency for Palestinians (UNRWA), nearly 1.7 million people have been displaced in the Gaza Strip since the conflict began on October 7.

The conditions in Gaza have reached a desperate level, with tens of thousands seeking refuge in schools, hospitals, and makeshift tents. Winter rains have only added to the misery, causing flooding in some areas. Israeli officials have proposed a possible solution – a safe area in al-Mawasi, a narrow strip of land along the Mediterranean coast near the Egyptian border. This area could provide a haven for the displaced, but it also raises concerns about their long-term resettlement and potential inability to return to their original homes.

Israel’s standpoint on the matter suggests that they are determined to continue fighting, even after the truce period ends. Prime Minister Netanyahu is committed to eradicating the threats posed by Hamas and restoring the nation’s image. However, the path to achieving this goal is not without obstacles. Netanyahu recognizes that even an indefinite extension of the truce will not eliminate the root cause of the volatile situation in the region. Hamas will regroup, rearm, and continue their path of aggression.

External elements also complicate the situation. Iran has long been a driving force behind anti-Israel propaganda, but recently Qatar has emerged as another influential player. This tiny island nation in the Persian Gulf has gained notoriety for its support of Islamic terrorism, using its vast natural gas wealth to fund extremist groups. Qatar has become a safe haven for the leaders of terrorist organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah, as well as the Afghan Taliban. There are even reports of collaboration between Qatari authorities and Pakistani military echelons.

While Qatar’s role in perpetuating the conflict cannot be ignored, it is Tehran’s ecclesiastical structure that is ultimately to blame, according to Netanyahu. The Ayatollahs and their repressive regime must be dismantled for lasting peace to be achieved. The previous U.S. administration’s reluctance to take action against Iran strained relations with Israel, but now there is hope for a more proactive approach under President Biden.

However, Israel faces mounting pressure to refrain from resuming offensive actions. President Biden’s administration, along with the European Union, seeks to maintain a covert oil supply from Iran, potentially influencing their stance. Moderate states like the UAE, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia also contribute to the pressure on Israel. It remains to be seen how Tel Aviv will navigate these challenges and whether the pressure group will take responsibility for preventing attacks by Iranian proxies in the Middle East.

In conclusion, a new perspective is needed in the Middle East conflict. Both sides, particularly the Palestinians, must recognize the necessity of peace and coexistence. It is time to move away from the warlike mindset inherited from ancient history and embrace the power of reason, science, and technology. Only by rejecting the fallacies propagated by extremists can the region truly progress towards a brighter future.

