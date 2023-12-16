USS Carney Protects Itself and Regional Partners from Drone Attack

FAQ: USS Carney’s Successful Defense Against Drone Swarm in the Red Sea

In a remarkable display of skill and precision, the USS Carney successfully intercepted and neutralized a swarm of 14 attack drones in the Red Sea. This achievement by the men and women aboard the Navy destroyer highlights the ongoing challenges faced by American warships in the region as tensions continue to escalate.

The attack occurred in the early morning hours local time when the Carney engaged the incoming unmanned aerial systems launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. These powerful drones, which were assessed to be one-way attack vehicles, were swiftly shot down without causing any damage to the ships or injuries to the crew. To ensure the safety of all vessels in the area, regional Red Sea partners were promptly alerted to the threat.

While it remains unclear if the Carney was specifically targeted in this incident, recent events involving the Carney and fellow warship Mason have shown a growing trend of such attacks. In those instances, the American ships acted in self-defense, downing the drones to protect themselves and their mission objectives.

The Carney’s remarkable display of defensive capabilities follows a previous incident where it spent an impressive nine hours combatting a drone and missile barrage from Houthi areas of Yemen towards Israel. The ship’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding its allies and maintaining regional stability is truly commendable.

Unfortunately, this incident is not isolated. Commercial vessels passing through the Red Sea have become frequent targets of Iran-backed Houthi rebels from neighboring Yemen. Just yesterday, the Mason responded to a distress call from the MV Palatium 3, a Liberian-flagged vessel struck by two Houthi ballistic missiles. Additionally, two other commercial ships were attacked, highlighting the dangerous environment in this vital economic sea lane.

These repeated attacks underscore the significant risk posed to international shipping by the Houthi actions. It is imperative for regional and international bodies to address this growing threat and take proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of all maritime activities in the area.

As a gesture of appreciation for their remarkable efforts, Army Gen. Erik Kurilla, the head of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), visited the Carney earlier this week and personally provided “over 1,000 pounds of barbecue” to the hard-working sailors on board. In addition, more than 20 Carney sailors were recognized with awards for their recent actions, highlighting the dedication and professionalism displayed by these individuals.

