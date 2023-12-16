New Article: International Outrage Over Hong Kong’s Targeting of Activists

Amid growing concerns over human rights violations, international condemnation has emerged in response to the Hong Kong authorities’ decision to offer substantial bounties for the arrest of five pro-democracy activists residing overseas, including a US citizen. The move has prompted United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken to call on the international community to stand against what he referred to as “transnational repression.”

The bounties, each amounting to one million Hong Kong dollars ($128,000), have raised deep concerns regarding Hong Kong authorities’ blatant disregard for international norms and human rights. Blinken emphasized the United States’ strong opposition to intimidating and silencing individuals who have sought refuge in America, emphasizing the country’s unwavering commitment to defending the rights and freedoms of all people.

Expressing solidarity with the US, the United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, condemned the Hong Kong authorities’ actions, describing them as a direct threat to democracy and fundamental human rights.

This latest incident follows the Chinese-ruled territory’s draconian national security law that claims jurisdiction over the entire planet. Hong Kong police Chief Superintendent, Steve Li Kwai-wah, accused the targeted activists of incitement to secession, incitement to subversion, foreign collusion, and betrayal of their own country and Hong Kong.

The five activists in question—Joey Siu, Simon Cheng, Frances Hui, Johnny Fok, and Tony Choi—have been advocating for democracy and civil liberties while residing abroad due to a sweeping crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong. Siu holds US citizenship, while Hui was granted asylum in the US in 2021. Cheng, Fok, and Choi, on the other hand, reside in the UK.

This is not the first time Hong Kong authorities have tried to suppress activism through bounties. In April, they announced similar rewards for the arrests of eight other overseas-based Hong Kong activists, among them former lawmaker Ted Hui. The international community has expressed deep concern that these measures represent the global expansion of Hong Kong’s systematic dismantling of human rights.

Amnesty International has strongly condemned the bounties, stating that they confirm the Hong Kong authorities’ alarming disregard for human rights and their unprecedented reach. Meanwhile, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dismissed criticism of the bounties, accusing Western governments of having “malicious intentions” in their involvement with Hong Kong.

The situation in Hong Kong has deteriorated significantly since the implementation of the national security law. Approximately 300 individuals have been arrested under this law, which has severely limited the rights and freedoms that once set Hong Kong apart from mainland China under the “one country, two systems” arrangement.

As the trial of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, the founder of the Apple Daily newspaper, approaches, concerns over the erosion of freedom of the press and expression continue to mount. The international community watches closely as the plight of activists caught in the crosshairs of political repression unfolds, hoping for a swift and just resolution.

