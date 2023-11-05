USS America: Strengthening Allied Partnerships in the Face of Growing Threats

USS America, the flagship of Rear Admiral Chris Stone, recently participated in Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 in the Coral Sea off the east coast of Queensland. The multinational exercise brought together forces from the United States, Japan, Australia, and South Korea to enhance interoperability and strengthen allied partnerships in the face of growing threats in the Indo-Pacific region.

During the exercise, USS America, along with the USS New Orleans and USS Green Bay, formed the heart of a USN Amphibious Ready Group. The task group also included the Japanese helicopter carrier JS Izumo and LST JS Shimokita, as well as the Australian LHD HMAS Adelaide and South Korean LPH ROKS Marado.

While USS America typically carries a crew of 1,200, it reached approximately 2,400 during the exercise with the addition of US marines and a platoon from the German Navy’s Seebataillon. This marked Germany’s first participation in Talisman Sabre, further strengthening the multinational nature of the exercise.

One notable aspect of USS America is its focus on aviation capabilities, which means it does not have a well deck. However, future America-class vessels, such as USS Bougainville, will restore this feature to restore a balance of aviation and amphibious capabilities.

The threat posed by China served as a backdrop to Talisman Sabre 2023, highlighting the importance of partnership and cooperation in the region. Rear Admiral Chris Stone emphasized the need to progress from interoperability to interchangeability, where allies can seamlessly perform missions for each other regardless of the flag they fly.

The US Navy is adapting to the evolving challenges by integrating amphibious ships and Marine units into Expeditionary Strike Group Seven. This concept enables continuous operation and enhances proficiency as a combined team. It also allows for rapid power projection from the maritime domain to the land.

When asked about the potential risk to large amphibious vessels like USS America from Chinese weapons, Rear Admiral Stone reassured that they are prepared and capable of defending against a range of threats. The focus remains on training, partnership, and deterrence, but in the event of conflict, they are ready to defend themselves and the force.

USS America’s participation in Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 not only demonstrated the strength of allied partnerships but also showcased the commitment to maintaining peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. By working together and continuously improving interoperability and proficiency, the multinational forces are prepared to address the challenges posed by the evolving security landscape.