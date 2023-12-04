New Developments in the U.S. Navy’s Fleet and Marine Operations

The U.S. Navy continues to actively deploy its carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups around the world. As of December 4, 2023, here are the latest updates on the fleet’s positions:

Ships Underway:

– Total Battle Force: 291 (including 232 USS ships and 59 USNS ships)

– Deployed: 109 (including 75 USS ships and 34 USNS ships)

– Underway: 73 (47 deployed, 26 local)

In Japan:

– The USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), the only forward-deployed aircraft carrier of the U.S. Navy, remains in its homeport of Yokosuka.

In the Philippine Sea:

– The USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group are currently stationed in the Philippine Sea.

Last week, the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group conducted a trilateral drill in the East China Sea with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN). The exercise aimed to demonstrate the three countries’ commitment to a free and open international order based on the rule of law.

Carrier Strike Group 1:

– The USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), homeported in San Diego, California, serves as the carrier for Carrier Strike Group 1.

Carrier Air Wing 2:

– Capt. Timothy Myers, commander of Carrier Air Wing 2, recently conducted a change of command ceremony aboard the USS Carl Vinson. The air wing’s mission is to provide combat-ready aviation forces to support Carrier Strike Group 1’s operations.

As the U.S. Navy maintains its presence and conducts drills and operations, it reinforces its commitment to protect and defend the United States and its allies while promoting a secure and open Indo-Pacific region.

