The US Remains Neutral Amidst Escalating India-Canada Diplomatic Tensions

Amidst the escalating diplomatic tensions between Canada and India, the Biden administration has expressed its intention to maintain a neutral stance, aiming to preserve the progress made in its relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. The United States, focused on strengthening ties with India to compete against China, does not plan on getting extensively involved in the dispute, according to Charles Myers, the founder of Signum Global Advisors.

The strained relations between Canada and India have stemmed from the tragic killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently declared that there is credible evidence linking the Indian government to the murder, denouncing any foreign involvement in a Canadian citizen’s death as an infringement upon their sovereignty.

While urging India to collaborate with Canada in the investigation, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed the importance of accountability and allowing the investigative process to unfold naturally. However, the United States and its allies have refrained from implementing any specific retaliatory measures, such as expelling Indian diplomats.

The Indian government vehemently denies any involvement in the killing, labeling Nijjar as a Khalistani terrorist. Furthermore, it criticized the Canadian government for not taking more robust actions against anti-India activities within the Indian diaspora residing in Canada.

As tensions rise, Canada recently expelled a senior Indian diplomat, prompting India to respond in kind. Consequently, India has temporarily suspended visa applications for Canadians, a move that could significantly impact travel and business between the two nations if it continues.

Myers acknowledges the seriousness of Trudeau’s allegations, stating that they would require substantial intelligence and evidence to support such an accusation. If proven true, it would exemplify state-sponsored terrorism occurring within Canada.

Nevertheless, the United States intends to maintain a more hands-off approach to the escalating dispute, recognizing the potential ramifications of intervening. By prioritizing its goal of competing with China and engaging with India, the Biden administration seeks to avoid hampering the progress achieved thus far in its relationship with the Indian government.

