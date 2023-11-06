US Transfers Seized Iranian Weapons to Ukraine to Bolster Military Defense

The Ukrainian military has received a significant boost in its defense capabilities as the US announced the transfer of thousands of seized Iranian weapons and rounds of ammunition. This move aims to alleviate critical shortages faced by the Ukrainian military while it awaits additional funding and equipment from the US and its allies.

The transfer, conducted by US Central Command, involved the delivery of over one million rounds of seized Iranian ammunition. These munitions were originally obtained by the US government through the Department of Justice’s civil forfeiture claims against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The ammunition, along with thousands of proximity fuses for rocket-propelled grenades and pounds of propellant, were seized from Iran as it was being transported to Yemen in violation of a United Nations Security Council Resolution.

The Biden administration has been deliberating on the legal means to send these seized weapons to Ukraine, which were stored in CENTCOM facilities across the Middle East. In recent months, the US Navy has conducted numerous seizures of Iranian assault rifles and ammunition from vessels used by Iran to smuggle weapons to Yemen, often in collaboration with regional partner forces. These interdictions have targeted stateless vessels on historical weapon smuggling routes to the Houthis in Yemen.

The recent transfer of seized Iranian weapons to Ukraine follows a successful joint operation between the US and French forces, resulting in the seizure of 3,000 assault rifles and 23 anti-tank guided missiles in January. The confiscated weapons are now under the custody of the US.

By providing Ukraine with these seized weapons, the US aims to strengthen Ukraine’s military capabilities in the face of ongoing threats. This transfer not only underscores the US commitment to supporting its allies but also sends a clear message regarding the consequences of violating international arms embargoes. The cooperation between the US, its allies, and regional partners plays a crucial role in ensuring global security and stability.