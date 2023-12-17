The US Contemplates Strikes to Deter Houthis from Further Red Sea Attacks

Amidst rising tensions, the US is actively considering its options for retaliatory strikes against the Houthis in Yemen. The Iran-backed group has recently launched attacks on both naval and commercial ships in the Red Sea, prompting concerns among US officials.

To support a potential response, the Pentagon has relocated the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group from the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Aden off the coast of Yemen. In addition, military commanders have been provided with various options to strike the Houthis.

The Biden administration has previously been hesitant to respond militarily to the Houthi attacks, fearing that it could escalate tensions with Iran. However, the recent surge in attacks may force a shift in their approach.

In a notable incident on Saturday, the destroyer USS Carney successfully intercepted 14 attack drones launched by the Houthis from Yemeni territory in the Red Sea. Similarly, the British destroyer HMS Diamond, deployed to protect commercial shipping, also shot down a Houthi drone.

Further aggression from the Houthis included a drone attack on the Liberian-flagged Motor Vessel Al Jasrah in the Red Sea, resulting in a fire. Additionally, two ballistic missiles were launched towards the Bab el-Mandeb strait, with one striking the Liberian-flagged Motor Vessel Palatium 3. US warships promptly responded to these attacks.

The escalation in violence has already had significant repercussions in the commercial market. Maersk, the world’s largest shipping company, has suspended all shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a critical route for cargo and energy shipments between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

As Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. C.Q. Brown prepare to travel to the Middle East, it is apparent that the US is bolstering its presence in the region. Three additional destroyers have been deployed in the Mediterranean Sea, joining the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, which has been operating there since Hamas’ attack on Israel in early October.

These recent developments underscore the growing concern over Houthi aggression and the potential consequences for regional stability. With the US contemplating strikes as a deterrent, the situation in the Red Sea remains tense.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Red Sea?

The Red Sea is a seawater inlet of the Indian Ocean, lying between Africa and the Arabian Peninsula.

Who are the Houthis?

The Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah, are a Yemeni rebel group that originated from the Zaidi Shia Muslim minority. They have been engaged in an ongoing conflict with the Yemeni government since 2014.

What is the significance of the Bab el-Mandeb strait?

The Bab el-Mandeb strait is a narrow waterway connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. It serves as a crucial shipping route for global trade, particularly for cargo and energy shipments traveling between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.