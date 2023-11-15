New Atlantic System Increases Chances for Tropical Depression

A new system in the Atlantic has caught the attention of the National Hurricane Center (NHC). With increasing chances of becoming the next tropical depression or storm, forecasters are closely monitoring its development. This system joins Hurricane Lee, which has already weakened to a Category 2 hurricane.

As of 11 p.m., Hurricane Lee still maintains sustained winds of 105 mph, positioned about 345 miles south-southwest of Bermuda. Moving at a speed of 9 mph, it is expected to pass west of Bermuda before approaching the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada on Friday and Saturday. Forecasters anticipate a motion towards the north and an increase in forward speed. Lee’s wind field has expanded, with hurricane-force winds extending 115 miles and tropical-storm-force winds reaching 265 miles from its center.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for Bermuda, where winds and rainfall are expected to impact the area. Additionally, a hurricane watch was issued for portions of Maine to the U.S.-Canada border, while a tropical storm watch is in place for coastal New England, including areas such as Block Island, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket. Cape Cod Bay and Nantucket are under a storm surge watch, with a potential for 2-4 feet of surge.

Lee is predicted to bring rainfall ranging from 1 to 4 inches to eastern New England, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. These rainfall amounts could lead to localized flooding, affecting urban areas and small streams.

Despite its gradual weakening, Lee remains a large and dangerous hurricane. Citing factors such as Lee’s structure and increasing shear, forecasters expect a gradual decrease in the hurricane’s maximum winds over the next few days. Furthermore, Lee is anticipated to undergo extratropical transition as it approaches the coast of Maine, New Brunswick, or Nova Scotia.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Margot, currently a Category 1 hurricane, is moving north towards the Azores. Although it is expected to weaken over the next 72 hours, Margot’s swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions in the Azores.

In addition to Hurricane Margot, the NHC is closely monitoring a broad area of low pressure in the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. This system is showing better organization and environmental conditions are favorable for further development. There is an 80% chance of this system becoming a tropical depression or storm within the next two days and 90% chance within the next seven days. If it develops into a named storm, it will be called Tropical Storm Nigel, the 14th named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

As these systems continue to evolve, it is essential for residents in the potentially affected areas to stay informed and prepared. Monitor updates from local authorities and follow any evacuation orders or safety precautions advised.