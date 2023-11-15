Concerns Rise over the Wellbeing of Niger’s Deposed President Amid Deteriorating Conditions

Amidst a wave of international concern, reports have surfaced about the deteriorating conditions faced by ousted Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum and his family. The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, expressed grave concern for Bazoum’s wellbeing following his removal from power in a coup on July 26.

In a recent telephone call with former President Mahamadou Issoufou, Blinken highlighted the alarming situation that Bazoum finds himself in. The refusal of those who have seized power in Niger to release Bazoum’s family members as a gesture of goodwill has deepened these concerns.

Bazoum, alongside his wife Hadiza and one of their children, Salem, is being held in the presidential palace in Niamey, the capital of Niger. Media reports have indicated that the family is allegedly being denied sufficient food and water. The daughter of the ousted president, Zazia Bazoum, revealed that they are surviving on a rapidly dwindling supply of dry rice and pasta. Their living conditions have worsened further as their electricity has been cut, leaving their food to spoil. Their physical well-being is also suffering, with significant weight loss reported.

The coup leaders appear to be using these harsh conditions as a means of pressuring Bazoum into signing a resignation letter, a move that his daughter describes as torture. The family’s precarious situation has garnered international attention, with calls for their release and the restoration of democratic rule and constitutional order in Niger.

Efforts to engage with the deposed president have faced significant obstacles. Victoria Nuland, the acting deputy secretary of state for the US, was denied an audience with Bazoum during her visit to Niamey. However, Blinken was able to speak with the ousted president in a recent phone call, reiterating the United States’ support for a peaceful resolution that restores democratic governance in Niger.

Pressure on the coup leaders continues to mount, with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) reaffirming its willingness to use force as a last resort to restore Bazoum to power. The international community’s condemnation of the coup and its impact on Niger’s stability has been evident.

In addition to the political turmoil, Niger is facing challenges to its basic infrastructure. The state utility company has cited international sanctions for the country’s electricity outages, with neighboring Nigeria, which supplies 70 percent of Niger’s power, cutting off electricity supplies after the coup. Sanctions and the suspension of international aid have also led to a rise in food prices.

The recent coup marks Niger’s fifth successful overthrow of a government since gaining independence from France in 1960. As the country navigates its way through this challenging period, international attention remains focused on the wellbeing of Bazoum and his family, as well as the restoration of democratic stability in Niger.

