Israel Urged to Make Concessions for Saudi Arabia Deal, But Faces Challenges

Israel is being urged to make significant concessions to the Palestinians in order to secure a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia, according to US officials. The officials stressed that it is crucial for Israel to appease the Saudis, who will need to see tangible results before making a deal with Israel. The hardline Israeli government is expected to resist such concessions, though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sees normalization with Riyadh as a key foreign policy goal.

During the recent visit of Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer to Washington, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized that Israel must not underestimate the importance of gestures towards the Palestinians. Dermer offered minimal gestures during the meetings, stating that Israel’s concession is its agreement to Saudi Arabia’s development of a civilian nuclear program.

However, Israel may face additional challenges in its pursuit of a Saudi deal. The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia is considering a Chinese offer to construct a nuclear plant on its territory. This move is seen as a way to press the Biden administration to agree to more lenient nonproliferation requirements. While China’s offer is 20 percent cheaper, Riyadh prefers to incorporate American expertise and maintain US security protection.

In exchange for establishing relations with Israel, Saudi Arabia is also seeking access to advanced American defense technology and a defense alliance with the US. However, the US is looking for Riyadh to significantly reduce its economic and military ties with China and Russia, as well as strengthen the truce in Yemen.

The path to a Saudi-Israel normalization agreement also hinges on significant Israeli moves toward securing an independent Palestinian state. The precise nature of these gestures is yet to be determined.

While Israel considers the possibility of Saudi Arabia enriching uranium as part of a normalization pact, it is crucial to balance the risks associated with a nuclear weapons program. The US is closely involved in discussions about Saudi Arabia’s nuclear ambitions and their implications for the future.

In conclusion, Israel faces the challenge of making significant concessions to the Palestinians in order to secure a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, it must navigate the potential complications of Saudi Arabia’s interactions with China and the US’s expectations for Riyadh’s economic and military ties. The road to a Saudi-Israel agreement remains complex and uncertain.