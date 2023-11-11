The Changing Dynamics of the Israel-Saudi Arabia Relationship

US officials have reiterated to Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer that Israel must be prepared to make significant concessions to the Palestinians in order to secure a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia, according to a recent report. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized that Israel is “misreading the situation” if it believes gestures to the Palestinians are unnecessary. On the other hand, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan stressed the importance of obtaining support from congressional Democrats for a Saudi agreement, and Israeli gestures toward the Palestinians could help facilitate this.

During meetings with US officials, Dermer offered minimal gestures for the Palestinians, stating that Israel’s concession was allowing Saudi Arabia to develop a civilian nuclear program. However, the Axios report revealed that the Israeli government’s hardline stance may hinder the willingness to make significant concessions.

The Biden administration’s push for Saudi Arabia to develop a nuclear program is a key aspect of broader US-Saudi talks, which could potentially lead to the normalization of diplomatic ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia. In return for establishing relations with Israel, the Saudis are seeking access to advanced American defense technology and a defense alliance with the US.

The recent Wall Street Journal report revealed Saudi Arabia’s consideration of a Chinese offer to construct a nuclear plant on its territory. By entertaining this Chinese bid, Saudi Arabia hopes to apply pressure on the Biden administration to offer less strict nonproliferation terms. While Riyadh and China have grown closer diplomatically, Saudi officials emphasize that they want to maintain US security protection and remain the top purchaser of American arms.

US officials are not overly concerned about the Saudi feelers to China for nuclear assistance, but they reiterate their desire for Saudi Arabia to limit military cooperation with China. In exchange, the US expects Riyadh to significantly reduce its economic and military ties with China and Russia, as well as strengthen the Yemen peace agreement. Additionally, Saudi Arabia is anticipated to demand significant Israeli efforts towards securing an independent Palestinian state, although specific gestures have not yet been defined.

The changing dynamics of the Israel-Saudi Arabia relationship have generated discussions about the possibility of Saudi Arabia enriching uranium as part of a normalization pact. However, while uranium enrichment for civilian purposes is distinct from the development of nuclear weapons, it still raises concerns about the long-term implications and potential alternatives.

FAQ:

What concessions must Israel make to secure a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia? US officials have stressed that Israel must make far-reaching concessions to the Palestinians. What gestures towards the Palestinians could help facilitate a Saudi agreement? Israeli gestures towards the Palestinians could help ensure support from congressional Democrats. What is the key aspect of the broader US-Saudi talks? The development of a nuclear program in Saudi Arabia is a significant part of the discussions. What are Saudi Arabia’s expectations in exchange for establishing relations with Israel? Saudi Arabia seeks access to advanced American defense technology and a defense alliance with the US. What is the significance of Saudi Arabia considering a Chinese offer for a nuclear plant? By exploring this option, Saudi Arabia aims to exert pressure on the Biden administration to ease nonproliferation terms.

Source: The Times of Israel