U.S. Puts Pressure on Houthis to Cease Attacks on Red Sea Ships

In a decisive statement of concern, the United States and 12 other countries have issued a final warning to Houthi rebels to halt their attacks on vessels in the Red Sea. Failure to comply may result in targeted military action.

The Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, have carried out a series of attacks on ships in the Red Sea since December 19th, in response to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. These attacks pose a threat to the global economy and the free flow of commerce in the region’s critical waterways.

The joint statement issued by the United States, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United Kingdom calls for an immediate end to the illegal attacks and the release of unlawfully detained vessels and crews. It emphasizes that the consequences of continued aggression will be borne by the Houthis themselves.

The targeted ships in the Houthi assaults have been purportedly linked to Israel or en route to Israeli ports. However, as the attacks persist, the connection to Israel has become increasingly tenuous.

The attacks primarily take place in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial passage for commercial shipping vessels between Asia and Europe. To safeguard ship traffic, the United States and its allies have established Operation Prosperity Guardian. Currently, warships from the United States, France, and the United Kingdom are actively patrolling the area.

The United States has already taken defensive action against the Houthi rebels, with U.S. helicopters opening fire on them after they attacked a cargo ship in the Red Sea. Several Houthi fighters were killed during the confrontation.

President Joe Biden’s administration is committed to preventing the war between Israel and Hamas from escalating into a wider conflict. However, the United States and its allies are resolute in responding to any malign actions that disrupt global commerce.

The official stressed that any potential action against the Houthis would be conducted carefully to avoid deepening the involvement with Iran and its proxy groups. Without Iranian support, the Houthis would struggle to effectively carry out their attacks on commercial vessels.

In recent months, the United States has also taken military action against Iranian-backed militia groups in Iraq in response to attacks on U.S. forces. These actions demonstrate the resolve of the United States to defend its interests and partners.

