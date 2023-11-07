Exploring the Path to Israeli-Saudi Normalization

The United States has made establishing diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel a top policy goal. While this push may come at a high price for Washington in the Middle East and raise questions about leaving Palestinians behind, there are important factors to consider.

US President Joe Biden’s administration prioritizes normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel because it views the Arab-Israeli conflict from a different perspective. According to Khaled Elgindy, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute think-tank, Biden believes that the conflict stems from the inability of Arab states to accept Israel. Therefore, he sees prioritizing normalization as a logical step.

The potential deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel is complex. It involves giving Saudi Arabia NATO-like security guarantees and supporting the Gulf kingdom’s civilian nuclear program. Although the framework would not directly involve the Palestinians, there would be concessions such as an Israeli settlement freeze and a pledge against annexation.

The desire for normalization is not one-sided. Israeli leaders have openly expressed their aspiration for formal ties with Saudi Arabia. President Isaac Herzog even remarked, “We pray for this moment to come.” While Saudi Arabia maintains its support for the Arab Peace Initiative, which conditions recognition of Israel on achieving a two-state solution, the country has not ruled out the prospect of a deal.

However, several challenges remain. Public opinion polls show that Saudi citizens do not support recognizing Israel, and Saudi Arabia will need to consider their views. Progress in revamping the Israeli-Palestinian peace process would be necessary for Saudi Arabia to legitimize the decision. Palestinians, on the other hand, perceive the proposed concessions as mere crumbs that provide legitimacy to a potential deal.

In addition, a security pact between Saudi Arabia and the United States poses another hurdle. Such a treaty would require approval from the US Senate, which may be challenging given growing criticism of Saudi Arabia and reluctance for further US military involvement in the Middle East.

While the push for Israeli-Saudi normalization carries complexities and potential drawbacks, it represents an opportunity for both countries to pursue their own interests. As the dynamics in the Middle East continue to evolve, finding a pathway towards peace and justice for Palestinians remains a crucial challenge that should not be overlooked.