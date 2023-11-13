US Expresses Concern for Former Niger President Facing Dire Conditions

The situation of Niger’s deposed president, Mohamed Bazoum, continues to be a cause for concern as his party revealed that he and his family are facing a shortage of food and living in increasingly dire conditions. Bazoum, who was democratically elected as the president of Niger, has been held captive with his wife and son at the presidential palace in Niamey since the mutinous soldiers took action against him on July 26. Although he has not made any public appearances since the coup, sources close to him assert that he has refused to resign. However, his family’s living conditions have worsened, with no electricity and only rice and canned goods left for sustenance. It has also been confirmed that the family is without running water.

The United States has expressed its deep concern for Bazoum’s safety and well-being. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a conversation with Bazoum and emphasized the significance of ensuring the president’s security. Blinken’s engagement with Niger’s deposed president comes in the background of recent diplomatic efforts to mediate the crisis.

Niger’s new military junta, however, has rejected international efforts to mediate and has taken steps to solidify its power. The junta accused former colonizer France of attempting to destabilize the country by violating its airspace and discrediting the junta’s leaders. France has refuted these allegations as baseless.

The junta has appointed a new prime minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, an economist, in a move seen as significant for the establishment of a government plan with widespread support. The junta remains firm in its decision to not allow mediation teams from the United Nations, the African Union, and the West African regional bloc Ecowas, citing security concerns. Ecowas had set a deadline for the junta to reinstate President Bazoum, but it passed without any action.

While the rebel soldiers justified their takeover by claiming they could better protect the nation from jihadi violence, many analysts and diplomats believe that the coup resulted from a power struggle between President Bazoum and the head of his presidential guard, Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani, who now asserts control over the country.

FAQ:

Q: Who is President Mohamed Bazoum?

A: President Mohamed Bazoum is the democratically elected leader of Niger.

Q: What is the concern about his situation?

A: President Bazoum and his family are facing dire conditions with a shortage of food, lack of electricity, and no running water.

Q: How is the US involved?

A: The US has expressed concern for President Bazoum’s safety and security, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a conversation with him about recent diplomatic efforts.

Q: What steps has the military junta taken?

A: The junta has rejected international mediation, accused France of destabilization efforts, and appointed a new prime minister.

Q: What caused the coup?

A: While the rebel soldiers claim they took over to protect the country from jihadi violence, analysts believe it resulted from a power struggle between President Bazoum and Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani, the head of his presidential guard.