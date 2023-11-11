US Emerges as Preferred Superpower as China’s Popularity Plummets

In a recent survey conducted by the Pew Research Centre, it has been revealed that the United States is now regarded much more favorably than China across 24 countries. This divide has grown significantly since the election of President Joe Biden, with a median of 59 percent of the public holding a positive opinion of the US, while only 28 percent feel the same about China.

Out of the 24 countries included in the survey, the United States was viewed more positively than China in 22 of them. The Asian giant only received higher approval ratings from respondents in Kenya and Nigeria. The disparity in positive sentiment towards the US and China was most significant in Japan, South Korea, and Poland, where the majority favored the US by margins of more than 70-30.

Interestingly, this divide is not limited to public opinion of the countries themselves but also extends to their respective leaderships. The survey found that 54 percent of respondents expressed confidence in President Biden’s ability to navigate world affairs, whereas only 19 percent felt the same about Chinese President Xi Jinping.

It is worth noting that public opinion of both countries suffered in 2020 due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, sentiment towards the US experienced a notable improvement after Biden took office in 2021. This positive shift can be attributed to a combination of factors, including a change in leadership and a perceived handling of global issues.

The Pew Research Centre highlights that public sentiment towards the US and China has fluctuated over the years, often aligning with the leaders in power at the time. Under previous US Presidents Donald Trump and George W. Bush, some countries showed a preference for China. However, the current survey demonstrates a clear preference for the US under President Biden.

It is important to understand that these disparities in opinion reflect both a decline in confidence in Xi Jinping and a growing trust in Biden’s leadership, particularly when compared to his predecessor, Donald Trump. Pew provides historical context by stating that a similar trend occurred at the end of the Bush era in 2007, with more positive ratings for China’s President Hu Jintao than for President Bush in most places surveyed.

The current survey sheds light on the shifting dynamics of global perceptions towards these two superpowers, with the United States emerging as the preferred superpower. This newfound preference for the US can be seen as a reflection of changing geopolitical dynamics and differing approaches to international affairs.

FAQ

1. What was the sample size of the survey?

The survey conducted by the Pew Research Centre included respondents from 24 countries.

2. Which countries favored China over the United States?

Among the 24 countries surveyed, only Kenya and Nigeria showed a higher positive opinion of China compared to the United States.

3. How did public sentiment towards the US change after Biden’s inauguration?

Public sentiment towards the US improved significantly after Joe Biden took office as President.

4. What factors contributed to the shift in opinion towards the US?

The shift in opinion towards the US can be attributed to a change in leadership and perceptions of how global issues are being handled.

Source: Pew Research Centre