New Survey Shows US Viewed More Favorably Than China Around the World

A recent survey conducted by the Pew Research Centre has revealed that the United States is viewed more favorably than China in 22 out of 24 countries, marking the widest margin in nearly 20 years. The annual study, which interviewed over 30,000 respondents across 24 countries, showed a significant increase in negative views towards Beijing.

Historically, global views of these two superpowers have been closely tied to American political sentiment. However, during the Biden administration, America’s image has improved significantly while China’s reputation has consistently dipped. In this year’s survey, 59 percent of respondents expressed a positive opinion of the US, compared to only 28 percent who viewed China favorably. This gap represents the largest disparity in favorability between the two countries since the survey began in 2005.

Notably, the United States was also regarded more favorably than China among developed countries. The margin expanded to at least 16 points in all other high-income nations except for Hungary, where the gap in favorable views was only 2 percentage points in Washington’s favor. In countries like Poland, Italy, and South Korea, the disparity in favorability ratings between the US and China was significant.

It is interesting to note that perceptions of China were found to be influenced by various factors. Chinese investments were generally viewed positively in many middle-income countries, as well as the country’s soft power. However, this favorable regard was less prevalent in countries with lower corruption levels and those with more civil liberties. Overall, China was still held in reasonably high esteem worldwide.

The survey also highlighted differing opinions on technology and the global economy. In terms of technology, while respondents generally viewed American and Chinese technology favorably, there were instances where Chinese technology outperformed its American counterpart. In five countries, including Italy, a larger share of respondents considered the Chinese economy to be the global front-runner, although perspectives on this matter have fluctuated in recent years.

It’s important to monitor the data in light of China’s recent economic slowdown, as such fluctuations have been observed in the past. The survey results, however, do not necessarily indicate a decline in China’s overall standing. Young adults, for example, expressed mixed views about Chinese President Xi Jinping and generally held more negative opinions of President Biden. This discrepancy could be attributed to limited exposure to information among this group, as well as their distance from historical events in Chinese history.

It is clear that the perception of these two global powers is complex and multifaceted. While the survey highlights the current favorability gap between the US and China, it also underscores the nuances and varying perspectives that exist across different countries and demographics.

FAQ

Which country is viewed more favorably, the US or China?

According to a recent survey by the Pew Research Centre, the US is viewed more favorably than China in 22 out of 24 countries.

What has contributed to the changing perceptions of the US and China?

Historically, global views of these two countries have changed in line with American political sentiment. However, under the Biden administration, America’s image has significantly improved while China’s reputation has consistently declined.

How do perceptions of China vary across different countries?

Perceptions of China are influenced by various factors. Chinese investments are generally viewed positively in many middle-income countries, as well as the country’s soft power. However, favorable regard is less prevalent in countries with lower corruption levels and those with more civil liberties.

What are the views on technology and the global economy?

While both American and Chinese technology are viewed favorably, there are instances where Chinese technology outperforms its American counterpart. There are also varying perspectives on which country is considered the global front-runner in terms of the economy.

Are there generational differences in perception?

Young adults have expressed mixed views about Chinese President Xi Jinping and generally hold more negative opinions of President Biden. This discrepancy may be attributed to limited exposure to information and their distance from historical events in Chinese history.