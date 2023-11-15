New Partnership Between US and Vietnam Strengthens Bilateral Ties and Addresses Global Challenges

In a landmark development, the United States and Vietnam have forged a strategic partnership that solidifies their diplomatic relationship and positions the US on the same tier as China and Russia in the eyes of Vietnam. This upgrade in ties comes as the US seeks to establish itself as a significant player in the Indo-Pacific region and aims to contain China’s growing influence.

One of the key areas of collaboration between the two nations is the enhancement of cooperation in the semiconductor and minerals sectors. Recognizing Vietnam as a manufacturing powerhouse, the US views this partnership as crucial in securing global supply chains and mitigating risks associated with China.

The visit of US President Joe Biden to Hanoi marks a significant turning point in the history of US-Vietnam relations, which were once marred by a lengthy and brutal conflict. However, both nations have made remarkable progress over the years, transitioning from conflict to normalization and now achieving an elevated status in their relationship.

The strategic partnership with Vietnam demonstrates the United States’ commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and its resolve to remain a Pacific nation. It is a clear indication that the US is here to stay and actively engage with its partners in the region.

Vietnam, on the other hand, finds itself facing the delicate task of managing its relations with both the US and China. As a major exporter of technology and textiles, Vietnam aims to carve out its own space in the global manufacturing landscape while maintaining good relations with all major powers.

Furthermore, Vietnam is engaged in talks with Russia over a potential arms deal, which could trigger US sanctions due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. These negotiations highlight Vietnam’s efforts to diversify its military suppliers and lessen its dependence on Russia. In this regard, the US has expressed its willingness to assist Vietnam in reducing its reliance on Russian military supplies.

In addition to the focus on the semiconductor and minerals sectors, the partnership between the US and Vietnam also aims to strengthen supply chains of critical minerals, particularly rare earths. Vietnam possesses the world’s second-largest deposits of rare earths after China, making it an important player in this field.

There is also speculation about a possible agreement on rare earths during President Biden’s visit. While details remain scarce, this collaboration could have significant implications for both countries and could further bolster Vietnam’s position as a vital player in the global rare earth market.

As with any partnership, there are challenges to overcome. Human rights issues in Vietnam, including the detention of activists and limits on freedom of expression, continue to be a contentious topic. The US has consistently criticized Vietnam for its human rights record, and it remains to be seen how this partnership will influence the progress in this area.

In conclusion, the upgraded partnership between the United States and Vietnam marks a significant milestone in their bilateral ties. It serves as a testament to the progress made over the past decades and underscores the shared commitment to address global challenges together. With a focus on semiconductors, minerals, and rare earths, this collaboration has the potential to reshape supply chains and enhance the economic and strategic interests of both nations.

