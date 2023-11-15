US-Vietnam Relations to Deepen Amid Biden’s Visit, Focusing on Technology and Security

The United States and Vietnam are set to strengthen their bilateral ties as US President Joe Biden embarks on a visit to the country. The discussions during the visit will primarily revolve around semiconductors and critical minerals, key areas crucial to both nations’ interests.

Over the past few months, the US has been advocating for an upgrade in relations with Vietnam, considering the country a vital partner in its strategy to safeguard global supply chains from potential risks associated with China. This elevation in relations holds significant promise for both countries, but it may face challenges due to recent reports of Vietnam engaging in talks with Russia for a new arms supply deal, which could potentially trigger US sanctions.

According to a Vietnamese finance ministry document seen by The New York Times, Vietnam is exploring the possibility of modernizing its armed forces through a Vietnamese-Russian oil venture in Siberia. While the authenticity of these documents is yet to be confirmed, they suggest discussions for a credit facility between Vietnam and Russia for the procurement of heavy weaponry. These include anti-ship missiles, antisubmarine aircraft and helicopters, antiaircraft missile systems, and fighter jets. However, Vietnam’s foreign ministry has yet to comment on the matter.

It is worth noting that Vietnam is also engaging in similar discussions with multiple arms suppliers, including the United States. In recent weeks, Vietnam has held several high-level defense meetings with Russian officials. As part of the bilateral partnership, the US aims to offer Vietnam assistance in diversifying its military supplies and reducing its reliance on Russia. The Vietnamese government has shown considerable interest in this proposition, signaling its evolving stance on the matter.

Semiconductors and critical minerals are at the forefront of the discussions between the US and Vietnam during President Biden’s visit. Semiconductors will be a focal point, and both countries plan to adopt an action plan to solidify their cooperation in this area. The US has expressed its commitment to supporting semiconductor supply chains globally, with Vietnam potentially receiving a significant portion of the $100 million annual budget set aside for this purpose under the CHIPS Act.

Additionally, Vietnam houses the world’s second-largest deposits of rare earth minerals after China. These critical minerals play a vital role in various industries, including technology and defense. It is anticipated that an agreement on rare earths will be reached during President Biden’s visit, although specific details are currently limited. Vietnam’s vast reserves make it a strategically significant partner for the US in securing critical minerals supply chains.

The visit takes place against the backdrop of increasing trade and investment links between the two nations. Furthermore, as tensions in the South China Sea continue to escalate, the US seeks to support Vietnam in maintaining its position amid a long-standing territorial dispute with China. The visit holds immense symbolic value, officially elevating Vietnam to the same diplomatic tier as China and Russia, marking a notable shift in relations since the end of the Vietnam War.

Despite the positive trajectory of US-Vietnam relations, human rights remain a contentious issue. The US has consistently raised concerns over the incarceration of activists and limitations on freedom of expression in Vietnam. Nevertheless, there is the possibility of goodwill gestures from Vietnam, with indications that activists may be released.

As President Biden’s visit draws to a close, both countries look forward to further collaboration in areas of mutual interest, paving the way for a deepening partnership in the years to come.