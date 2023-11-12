Revitalizing Business Opportunities in Vietnam: A Partnership Worth Exploring

Amidst U.S. President Joe Biden’s visit to Hanoi, a groundbreaking meeting took place between high-profile executives from prominent American and Vietnamese companies in the semiconductor, tech, and aviation sectors. This assembly served as a platform for fostering business collaborations, unveiling deals that opened up new avenues in cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence (AI) and aviation. The convergence of innovative minds and strategic visionaries sought to capitalize on the visit’s momentum and strengthen economic ties between the two nations.

Distinguished representatives from industry giants such as Google, Intel, Amkor, Marvell, GlobalFoundries, and Boeing, alongside executives from notable Vietnamese companies including VinFast, Vietnam Airlines, FPT, MoMo, and VNG, came together at the Vietnam-U.S. Innovation & Investment Summit to explore synergistic alliances and cultivate mutually beneficial partnerships. This summit heralded a significant development in diplomatic relations between the United States and Vietnam, underscoring a shared commitment to bolster Vietnam’s global prominence.

At the forefront of this collaboration lies the exploration of cloud computing, semiconductors, and AI. President Biden emphasized the deepening cooperation between the two nations in these transformative technologies, acknowledging Vietnam’s pivotal role in the supply of critical minerals. With the world’s second-largest estimated deposits of rare earths, essential components in electric vehicles and wind turbines, Vietnam possesses a strategic advantage in supporting sustainable industries.

The significance of this meeting extends beyond bilateral cooperation. The United States, aiming to reduce dependencies on Chinese-linked risks and diversify the semiconductor sector, is keen on leveraging Vietnam’s untapped potential. In pursuit of this objective, the White House announced several key deals during the visit, including Vietnam Airlines’ purchase of 50 Boeing 737 Max jets, a monumental agreement valued at $7.8 billion.

Adding to the transformative landscape, Microsoft revealed plans to develop a “generative AI-based solution tailored for Vietnam and emerging markets,” highlighting the country’s readiness to embrace the power of AI. Meanwhile, Nvidia forged partnerships with FPT, Viettel, and Vingroup, VinFast’s parent company, to embark on cutting-edge AI initiatives in Vietnam. These collaborations pave the way for technological advancements, opening doors to undiscovered possibilities.

Recognizing Vietnam as an attractive investment destination, American firms have made substantial chip-related investments in the country. Marvell and Synopsys, for instance, unveiled plans to establish chip design centers in Vietnam. Moreover, the imminent launch of the $1.6 billion Amkor factory near Hanoi, which will facilitate chip assembly, packaging, and testing, signifies the nation’s potential as a budding semiconductor hub. This ambitious project aligns with Intel’s $1.5 billion chip assembling plant in southern Vietnam, further solidifying Vietnam’s position as a key player in the global semiconductor industry.

Expanding beyond the realm of semiconductors and aviation, another crucial area of collaboration involves sustainable energy. U.S. conglomerate Honeywell is set to collaborate with a Vietnamese partner to launch a pilot project aimed at developing Vietnam’s first battery energy storage system. This venture represents a stride towards cleaner, more efficient energy solutions and showcases Vietnam’s commitment to the renewable energy transition.

The Vietnam-U.S. Innovation & Investment Summit was presided over by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Vietnam’s Minister of Investment Nguyen Chi Dung. Their presence underscores the significance of this meeting and symbolizes mutual determination to foster enduring economic partnerships. Secretary Blinken further extolled the Vietnamnese companies’ potential to expand in the United States and join the global supply chain, highlighting the immense growth opportunities awaiting them.

As Vietnam emerges as a formidable player on the global stage, the stage is set for a flourishing alliance between the United States and Vietnam. The meeting of innovative minds, the unveiling of transformative deals, and the renewed commitment to economic cooperation underline the vast potential of this partnership. With both nations embracing technology’s transformative power, the future holds boundless prospects for mutual growth and development.

