US Vetoes UN’s Call for Humanitarian Assistance in Gaza, Creating Controversy

The United States has vetoed a United Nations resolution that called for the establishment of humanitarian corridors into the Gaza Strip, a temporary pause in the fighting, and the lifting of an order for civilians to evacuate the north of the territory. The resolution, which received support from 12 of the 15 members of the UN Security Council, did not explicitly mention Israel and instead focused on the need for a “humanitarian pause.” However, the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, deemed the resolution unacceptable because it failed to address Israel’s right to self-defense.

The veto by the US has garnered mixed reactions from the international community. Israel expressed gratitude for the decision, while China criticized it as “unbelievable” and Russia accused the US of double standards. Japan and France, both members of the G7, broke with the US and supported the resolution. The UK abstained, citing the resolution’s failure to acknowledge the way Hamas was using civilians as human shields.

In the midst of this controversy, questions have emerged regarding the responsibility for a recent explosion at the al-Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza. Palestinian officials attributed the explosion to an Israeli airstrike, while Israel claimed it was caused by a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group. The dispute over responsibility has led to condemnation of Israel by Arab states, a blow to its efforts to build relationships with the region.

The immediate aftermath of the explosion saw rallies across the Arab region, with calls for a “day of rage.” As tensions escalate, a planned mini-summit between US President Joe Biden, Arab states, and Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas has been canceled. The potential fallout from the US veto and the controversy surrounding the hospital strike threaten to undo years of progress in building new relationships between Israel and certain Arab states.

At the heart of the matter is the Palestinian question, with extremists within the Israeli government rejecting any compromise and hardliners in Iran, Lebanon, and Palestine reveling in the potential deterioration of Arab-Israeli relations. Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi has issued warnings and demanded that Israel allow aid into Gaza through the Rafah crossing into Egypt under the condition that convoys will not contain ammunition for Hamas.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how this veto will impact international efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the broader quest for peace in the region.

