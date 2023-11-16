The US Blocks UN Resolution on Gaza Crisis, Citing Israel’s Right to Self-Defense

In a recent development at the United Nations, the United States has vetoed a resolution that called for humanitarian corridors into the Gaza Strip, a temporary ceasefire, and the lifting of an order for civilians to evacuate the northern area of Gaza. The resolution, backed by 12 out of 15 members of the Security Council, condemned the actions of “heinous terrorist crimes by Hamas” without explicitly mentioning Israel. However, the US argued that the resolution was unacceptable because it did not acknowledge Israel’s right to self-defense.

The US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, expressed her concern for the loss of life but emphasized that Hamas’s actions had contributed to the current humanitarian crisis. She called for patience to allow for diplomatic efforts led by the Biden administration. Israel, on the other hand, thanked the US for its support, while China and Russia criticized the veto as an example of double standards.

The draft resolution also called for “humanitarian pauses” to facilitate the safe and unimpeded access of UN humanitarian agencies. Its failure to pass further undermines the authority of the international body in addressing the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Amidst these diplomatic developments, allegations have surfaced regarding an explosion at the al-Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, which resulted in numerous casualties. Palestinian officials attributed the incident to an Israeli airstrike, while Israel claimed it was caused by a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group, which denied responsibility.

The differing accounts have magnified tensions and volatile sentiments across the region. Arab states, including those that have recently established diplomatic ties with Israel, have condemned Israel for the explosion. Bahrain, Morocco, and Egypt, among others, have pointed fingers at Israel as public outrage grows.

The hasty assignment of blame has fueled angry rallies and protests, with further demonstrations planned. A planned summit between US President Joe Biden, Arab states, and Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas has been canceled. The reaction from Arab states is significant, as it jeopardizes the progress made in establishing new relationships with Israel and strengthens hardliners in Iran, Lebanon, and Palestine.

Amidst this complex web of tensions, Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi has issued a warning to Israel, stating that protests could erupt in Egypt if Israel does not change its course. President al-Sisi has demanded that Israel allow aid into Gaza through the Rafah crossing into Egypt, provided that Israel provides assurances, backed by the US, that the convoys will not be attacked. This issue has become a focal point in talks between Israel and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

As the situation in Gaza continues to unfold, it is essential to find a balanced approach that upholds the rights and safety of all parties involved. The US veto at the UN reflects its commitment to Israel’s security concerns, but it also highlights the challenging task of finding a resolution that addresses the humanitarian crisis and promotes stability in the region.

