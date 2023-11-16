New Perspective: US Vetoes UN Resolution on Israel, Gaza

In a highly anticipated move, the United States exercised its veto power to block a United Nations Security Council resolution that aimed to accelerate humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The resolution, put forward by Brazil, called for humanitarian pauses in the conflict to allow crucial aid to reach those in need. Ultimately, only twelve members out of the fifteen-member council voted in favor of the draft text, while Russia and Britain chose to abstain.

Speaking after the vote, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, emphasized the importance of diplomacy in resolving the crisis. While acknowledging the significance of resolutions, she highlighted that actions must be informed by the facts on the ground and should support direct diplomatic efforts to save lives. The United States continues to work diligently to broker aid access to Gaza, recognizing the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis.

However, the veto drew criticism from Russia’s U.N. Ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, who accused their American colleagues of hypocrisy and double standards in their decision-making process. Earlier in the week, a Russian-drafted resolution also failed to pass, which called for a humanitarian ceasefire. This back-and-forth dynamic demonstrates the deep divide within the Security Council on how to effectively respond to the crisis.

Within this diplomatic dilemma, the call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza finds support from U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Acknowledging the dire situation, Guterres urged all parties to cease violence and provide unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza.

One sticking point that the United States raised in its decision to exercise its veto power was the draft resolution’s failure to mention Israel’s right to self-defense. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield emphasized that it is crucial to address the root causes of the crisis and hold Hamas accountable for its actions, as they have played a significant role in exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Furthermore, the draft resolution condemned all violence against civilians, terrorism, and called for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages, without singling out any specific party. It also indirectly urged Israel to rescind its order for civilians and U.N. staff in Gaza to move to the south of the enclave and condemned “terrorist attacks by Hamas.”

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has escalated, with Israel imposing a total siege on Gaza and intensifying its bombardment. The Israeli government has vowed to eradicate Hamas following a recent attack where Hamas militants killed 1,400 people and took hostages—a grave offense in the history of Israel.

While the Security Council deadlock persists, it is clear that finding a resolution for the crisis remains a complex and contentious issue. The world continues to witness the devastating impact on the civilian population, and it is imperative that all parties involved prioritize the well-being of the people and find a peaceful and sustainable solution soon.

—

