US Blocks UN Resolution on Humanitarian Pause in Israel-Hamas Conflict

In a move that drew controversy and international criticism, the United States has vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that sought to condemn Hamas’ attack on Israel and call for a temporary ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza. The US was the only country to vote against the resolution, with 12 countries voting in favor and Russia and the United Kingdom abstaining.

The US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, defended the decision, stating that the US believes in the power of diplomacy and wants to allow the ongoing diplomatic efforts to unfold. She argued that the resolution did not adequately acknowledge Israel’s right to self-defense and was therefore not balanced in its approach.

The resolution, which was drafted by Brazil, aimed to denounce violence against all civilians and express concern about the escalating humanitarian situation. It received widespread support from other UN Security Council members, who expressed disappointment at the US veto and emphasized the urgent need for calm and access for humanitarian organizations.

Tensions in the region have been escalating, with recent protests erupting in various countries following a deadly explosion at a Gaza hospital. Palestinian authorities claimed that the blast resulted from an Israeli air raid, while Israel attributed it to a misfired rocket from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) armed group. The exact cause of the explosion remains uncertain, and the United States has stated that its analysis of available information does not implicate Israel.

The situation has raised concerns that other armed groups in the region could become involved in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. UN Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland warned that the region was on the brink of deeper peril, with potential far-reaching consequences for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the broader Middle East.

The council session also brought attention to a previous attack by Hamas on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of civilians and the capture of numerous individuals. While the attack received widespread condemnation, critics have accused Western countries, including the US, of applying a double standard in addressing potential violations of international law. The US has urged Israel to take measures to minimize civilian casualties but has faced accusations of providing unwavering support and limited criticism for Israeli actions.

US Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield argued that Hamas’ own actions have contributed to the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza. However, Russia, in response to the US veto, accused the US of hypocrisy and double standards, citing previous criticism directed at Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

