UN Demands Immediate Humanitarian Cease-Fire in Gaza, but US Remains Opposed

In a landmark decision, the United Nations (UN) along with several Security Council members have called for an urgent humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza. However, the United States has reiterated its opposition despite appeals from Arab diplomats, effectively thwarting any potential action by the UN’s most powerful body.

Foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and other leading Arab nations are in Washington on a joint mission to persuade the Biden administration to drop its opposition to a cease-fire. The urgency for action stems from the escalating crisis that Palestinians in Gaza are facing. The Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, highlighted the challenges they are facing and expressed the frustration of their people who feel helpless in the face of ongoing massacres. The death toll in Gaza has exceeded 17,400, with 70% of the victims being women and children. In addition to this, over 46,000 people have been wounded, and countless others are trapped under rubble.

The proposed resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire, presented by the United Arab Emirates, is likely to be vetoed by the United States. U.S. Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood’s statement to the UN Security Council exposed the American opposition to the resolution. Wood criticized the council for failing to condemn Hamas’ attack on Israel, emphasizing the need to acknowledge Israel’s right to self-defense. The deputy ambassador warned against a cease-fire, highlighting that it would allow Hamas to continue to govern Gaza and perpetuate future conflicts.

With the dire situation in Gaza becoming increasingly critical, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter. This article empowers the UN chief to raise threats to international peace and security. Guterres described the situation as a “humanitarian catastrophe” and urged the Security Council to demand an immediate humanitarian cease-fire.

Gaza is on the brink of collapse, with the UN anticipating a breakdown of the humanitarian support system. This could result in public order crumbling and a surge in mass displacements into Egypt. The UN chief stressed that failure to act would lead to starvation among desperate individuals. Guterres emphasized that while Hamas’ actions cannot justify the collective punishment of Palestinians, Israel must also be held accountable for violating international laws.

The devastating impact of Israeli attacks on Gaza is evident, with education facilities, hospitals, healthcare facilities, and religious sites being repeatedly targeted. The housing infrastructure has suffered immense damage, leaving over 85% of the population displaced. The health system is on the verge of collapse, and the entire territory has become unsafe for its residents.

In response to these developments, the Palestinian ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, accused Israel of pursuing the ethnic cleansing of the Gaza Strip and forcibly displacing the Palestinian people. Mansour emphasized the necessity of an immediate cease-fire to halt war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan, on the other hand, underlined the need to eliminate Hamas for regional stability and the security of both Israelis and Palestinians. Erdan argued that supporting Israel’s mission, rather than calling for a cease-fire, would pave the way for lasting peace.

Despite the urgent calls for a humanitarian cease-fire voiced by the international community, the US remains firmly opposed. This opposition may further exacerbate the suffering and humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, leaving the international community to grapple with the moral and political implications of their responses.

—

FAQ

What is a cease-fire?

A cease-fire is an agreement or understanding between conflicting parties to halt all military operations and hostilities for a specified period, allowing for negotiations or humanitarian relief.

Who is Hamas?

Hamas is a Palestinian political and military organization that controls the Gaza Strip. It is considered a terrorist group by some countries, including the United States, and engages in armed conflict against Israel.

How does the UN Security Council function?

The UN Security Council is the principal organ of the UN responsible for maintaining international peace and security. It consists of fifteen member states, five of which are permanent members with veto power (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States), and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms.

What is Article 99 of the UN Charter?

Article 99 of the UN Charter enables the Secretary-General to bring matters to the attention of the Security Council that may threaten international peace and security, even if they are not on the agenda. It allows the UN chief to raise urgent concerns and request action from the council.