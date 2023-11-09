US Vetoes UN Resolution on Humanitarian Pause in Gaza

The United States has vetoed a draft resolution at the UN Security Council that called for a humanitarian pause in the besieged Gaza Strip, leading to increased criticism of the political paralysis within the global body. The resolution, proposed by Brazil, condemned the terror attacks in Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas and urged the release of hostages. It also called on all parties to comply with international law and protect civilian lives in Gaza during the Israeli airstrikes.

Although the draft resolution received approval from twelve of the council’s 15 members, with the UK and Russia abstaining, the US exercised its veto power. US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, cited the need for more time to allow American on-the-ground diplomacy to take effect as the reason for the veto.

The US ambassador further criticized the text for its failure to acknowledge Israel’s right to self-defense, a point echoed by the British representative. The conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in devastating consequences for the people in Gaza, with thousands of casualties, including many children and aid workers. UN experts are warning of an impending widespread disaster if basic necessities such as water and electricity are not restored.

Efforts have been made to negotiate the opening of a humanitarian corridor through the Rafah border crossing to provide aid to Gaza. However, the failure to reach a consensus on the importance of aid and civilian protection has left several Security Council members disappointed and frustrated.

The veto by the United States, as well as the previous failure of a Russian-proposed resolution, highlights the limitations faced by the UN Security Council due to the veto power held by its permanent members. The ongoing political impasse raises concerns about the effective resolution of conflicts and the reinforcement of basic humanitarian principles.