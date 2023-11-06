The Importance of Balancing Humanitarian Concerns and Israel’s Right to Defend Itself

The recent UN Security Council resolution calling for a “humanitarian pause” in the Israel-Hamas war faced a veto from the United States because it did not acknowledge Israel’s right to self-defense. While the resolution received support from twelve out of fifteen council members, including Brazil who proposed it, the US veto demonstrated the importance of balancing humanitarian concerns with Israel’s right to defend itself.

US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, expressed disappointment that the resolution did not mention Israel’s right of self-defense. She emphasized that every nation, including Israel, has the inherent right to protect itself as recognized under Article 51 of the UN Charter. Thomas-Greenfield highlighted the need to consider the facts on the ground and support direct diplomacy efforts to save lives.

The resolution aimed to condemn violence against civilians, acts of terrorism, and terrorist attacks by Hamas. It also called for parties to comply with international law. However, the US veto emphasized the need to address Israel’s right to defend itself and the ongoing diplomacy efforts led by President Joe Biden in the region.

Russia, one of the countries abstaining from the vote, proposed amendments that failed to gain sufficient support. These amendments focused on a “humanitarian ceasefire” and condemning indiscriminate attacks on civilians and civilian objects in Gaza. Russia argued that only a ceasefire could effectively prevent further casualties.

The divisive nature of the Security Council’s vote reflects the ongoing polarization since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The US veto and the differing perspectives highlight the complex dynamics involved in addressing humanitarian concerns and the right to self-defense.

Ultimately, finding a solution in the Security Council requires balancing the need for humanitarian pauses and aid delivery with acknowledging Israel’s right to defend itself. The council must strive to consider the facts on the ground and support ongoing diplomacy efforts to protect civilians and save lives.