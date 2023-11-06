The recent decision by the United States to block United Nations action aimed at protecting Palestinian civilians in Gaza has raised concerns among diplomats about double standards and the country’s credibility on issues of human rights and humanitarian law. While the U.S. has been successful in rallying support against Russia’s actions in Ukraine, it may now face challenges in gaining backing for future actions due to perceived equivalence in its vetoing of resolutions.

The U.S. justified its decision by stating that more time was needed for diplomacy on the ground, but critics argue that the veto sends a message of selective application of international law. By comparing the U.S. response to Russian actions in Ukraine and Israeli actions in Gaza, some diplomats worry that American double standards are undermining its credibility.

The U.S. vetoed a text that called for pauses in the conflict to allow aid access to Gaza and for all parties to comply with international law. However, the U.S. also expressed disappointment that the draft resolution did not mention Israel’s rights of self-defense. This has further fueled concerns about the application of principles to different conflicts.

The decision by the U.S. has drawn criticism from senior diplomats worldwide who believe that the veto undermines the value placed on Palestinian lives. It has been seen as a double standard that devalues the principles enshrined in the U.N. Charter and makes the world a more dangerous place.

As the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens and global concern grows, Russia has seized an opportunity to retaliate over Ukraine by diplomatically isolating the U.S. Russia’s bid for U.N. action was met with opposition from Western states, which Russia highlighted as hypocritical given their call for discussions on Ukraine.

The U.S.’s decision to block U.N. action in this instance has raised questions about its commitment to human rights and international law. It remains to be seen how this decision will impact its ability to garner support and maintain credibility in future diplomatic endeavors.