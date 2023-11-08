US Pushes for Democratic Restoration in Niger Amidst Coup

The recent coup in Niger that led to the overthrow of President Mohamed Bazoum has sparked concern among international actors, with the United States taking steps to push for the restoration of democratic rule. In a visit to the country, Victoria Nuland, acting deputy US secretary of state, engaged in “frank and difficult” discussions with coup authorities, emphasizing the importance of returning to constitutional order.

During her visit, Nuland requested meetings with both Bazoum and coup leader Abdourahmane Tchiani but was denied access. In a subsequent briefing, she expressed her disappointment with the military leaders, stating that their perspective on how to proceed did not align with the Constitution of Niger. Despite the challenges, Nuland reiterated the US commitment to a negotiated solution and expressed willingness to assist if the coup leaders are willing to restore constitutional order.

While the US has made direct contact with military leaders and urged them to step aside, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) also imposed sanctions on Niger in an attempt to pressure the coup authorities into reinstating Bazoum. However, the Sunday deadline passed without any significant action.

In response to the coup authorities’ rejection of the ECOWAS sanctions, Tchiani denounced them as illegal and inhumane, accusing them of interfering in the country’s internal affairs. As the crisis persists, ECOWAS will hold an emergency meeting to discuss the situation.

In line with international efforts, the US recently announced the suspension of aid to Niger, with the exception of humanitarian assistance, until the restoration of the democratically elected government. This aid pause is estimated to be worth at least $100 million. However, the US hopes that if the junta leaders step aside and restore constitutional order promptly, the aid suspension will be reversed, and security assistance will be reinstated.

The deteriorating security situation in Niger has been cited as a justification by the coup authorities for removing Bazoum from power. However, Bazoum remains defiant, calling for international support and refusing to step down. In an opinion piece published in The Washington Post, he urged the US government and the international community to assist in restoring constitutional order.

As pressure continues to mount on the coup authorities and diplomatic efforts intensify, the hope remains that Niger will soon return to civilian rule and stability. The restoration of democratic governance is crucial not only for the people of Niger but also for the region’s security and development.