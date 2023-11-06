Tensions Rise in Lebanon: US and UK Embassies Advise Citizens to Leave

Amidst escalating border tensions between Israel and Hezbollah in the wake of Israel’s war with Hamas, the US and British embassies in Beirut have issued advisories urging their citizens to leave Lebanon. While flights are still available, both countries had previously cautioned against traveling to Lebanon due to the volatile situation.

The US embassy stated that US citizens should make the necessary arrangements to leave the country, emphasizing that commercial options are currently still accessible. Similarly, the British embassy encouraged those currently in Lebanon to depart immediately while commercial means of transportation are still viable. Additionally, British nationals were cautioned to exercise caution and avoid areas where demonstrations may occur.

The ongoing conflict between Hezbollah, Palestinian factions, and Israel has resulted in daily cross-border exchanges of fire. The conflict was sparked by Hamas’ significant assault on southern Israel, which took place on October 7 and claimed the lives of over 1,400 people, mainly civilians. In response, Israel launched relentless airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, resulting in a reported death toll of at least 3,500 people, predominantly civilians.

The travel advisory for Lebanon was raised to level four by the US State Department on Tuesday, signifying the highest possible alert level. Non-essential embassy personnel and their families were authorized to leave the country due to the unpredictable security situation resulting from the Israel-Hamas war.

Multiple Arab and Western countries, including France, Germany, Canada, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, have already advised their citizens to avoid traveling to Lebanon or to depart the country immediately. The situation in Lebanon has become increasingly dangerous, with 21 casualties reported, including three civilians and a Reuters journalist.

Protests have erupted in Beirut and its suburbs since Tuesday, mirroring the demonstrations taking place in several Arab capitals. The protests are in response to an explosion at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, which Hamas has attributed to Israel. However, mounting evidence suggests that the blast was caused by a misfired rocket from Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Israel remains committed to dismantling Hamas, targeting areas in Gaza where the group is active while aiming to minimize harm to civilians. The conflict has been marked by severe violence, including the targeted killings of civilians and the seizure of hostages. As tensions continue to rise, the safety and well-being of individuals in Lebanon are of paramount concern, prompting the embassies of various countries to issue evacuation advisories.