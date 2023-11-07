International Scout Event in South Korea Struggles with Extreme Heat

An international scouting jamboree in South Korea’s southwest has been hit by soaring temperatures, resulting in hundreds of participants falling ill. The extreme heat has forced the United States and the United Kingdom contingents to make the difficult decision of leaving the event.

The US scouts will be relocating to a nearby US army base, while the UK Scout Association has decided to move their scouts into hotels in order to escape the oppressive heat. These actions deal a significant blow to the South Korean organizers and government, as they strive to salvage the event which has already been plagued by other issues including complaints about food quality, sanitation, and insects.

President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed concern over the participants’ well-being and directed authorities to provide an “unlimited supply” of air-conditioned buses and refrigerator trucks to the event site. Additionally, dozens of military physicians and nurses have been sent to provide medical support.

The World Organization of the Scout Movement has suggested considering the possibility of ending the event early due to safety concerns. Organizers met on Saturday to discuss whether to continue, suspend, or scale back the jamboree.

South Korea has been experiencing one of its hottest summers in years, with temperatures soaring as high as 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit). Since May, at least 19 deaths have been reported due to heat-related ailments.

Despite these challenges, the scouting event has brought together approximately 43,000 participants from around the world. The jamboree, held every four years, offers young scouts the opportunity to engage in various activities and learn about different cultures.

The health and safety of the participants remain a top priority as organizers work tirelessly to navigate the unforeseen circumstances caused by the extreme heat.