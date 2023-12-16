US and UK Intercept 15 Drones in Red Sea, Highlighting Growing Trade Threat

In a joint effort, the United States and the United Kingdom successfully intercepted and shot down 15 drones over the Red Sea. The operation comes amidst escalating tensions in the region due to Israel’s ongoing conflict with Gaza. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that a guided-missile destroyer responded to a wave of drones originating from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. The drones were identified as one-way attack drones, and all were neutralized without causing any harm to nearby ships or individuals.

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed that the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Diamond played a crucial role in the interception mission. Using a Sea Viper missile, the drone targeting merchant shipping was swiftly destroyed. The interception highlights the growing threat to international commerce and maritime security posed by the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The Houthis have made it clear that they will not hesitate to attack any ship with links to Israel in the waters off Yemen. This pledge has already resulted in attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, a vital trade route. Yemen’s Houthi rebels view this as a means to pressure Israel into halting its attacks on Gaza. The global trade problem caused by these attacks has not gone unnoticed, as major shipping companies have taken precautionary measures.

French container shipping line CMA CGM Group has ordered all its vessels scheduled to pass through the Red Sea to pause their journeys in safe waters. Similarly, Maersk, the world’s largest shipping company, has instructed its vessels planning to pass through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea to halt their journeys. Hapag-Lloyd, a Germany-based shipper, has also decided to pause container ship traffic through the Red Sea. The impact on global trade is already significant, with major carriers rerouting their journeys, leading to delayed arrival of goods in their intended markets.

John Stawpert from the International Chamber of Shipping emphasized that the Houthi attacks have far-reaching consequences for global trade. Carriers rerouting around the Cape of Good Hope will add considerable time to their voyages, ultimately affecting the timely arrival of goods. He stressed that this is not just an Israeli trade problem; it is a global trade problem. The economic impact of these disruptions is still uncertain, but given the substantial daily trade passing through the Suez Canal alone, it will undoubtedly be significant.

Despite the Houthi rebels engaging in talks with “international parties” mediated by Oman, their positions remain firm. The talks revolve around their operations in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea. While the international parties involved remain unidentified, the willingness of the Houthis to participate suggests a potential deescalation. However, they underlined that any negotiation hinges on Israel ceasing its aggression against Gaza and allowing essential humanitarian aid to enter the area. The provision of food and medicine would contribute to reducing the overall escalation of the conflict.

The situation has prompted discussions within the US administration about potentially engaging directly with the Houthis in response to increased attacks on commercial shipping vessels. US officials have been deliberating on the strategic value of targeting the group, carefully considering the potential consequences of heightened conflict in the Middle East. It is important to note that the US has previously conducted attacks on Iran-aligned groups in Iraq and Syria in response to similar provocations.

In conclusion, the interception of 15 drones by the US and UK underscores the growing threat to international trade and maritime security in the Red Sea. The Houthi rebels’ attacks on commercial ships have already disrupted global trade routes and resulted in rerouted journeys for major carriers. The situation remains tense as the Houthis demand a cessation of Israeli aggression against Gaza and the provision of humanitarian aid. The international community, including the US and the UK, is actively monitoring the situation and considering appropriate responses to address the challenge effectively.