The International Community Takes Action Against Lebanon’s Former Central Bank Governor

In a significant development, the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada have imposed sanctions on Riad Salameh, the former longstanding governor of Lebanon’s central bank. Salameh, who held the post for an impressive 30 years, has been accused of corruption, prompting his resignation amidst Lebanon’s economic collapse.

The three countries, in their joint announcement, blame Salameh for contributing to the erosion of Lebanon’s rule of law through his involvement in corrupt practices that served to enrich both himself and his associates. Rather than sharing quotes, it can be noted that he allegedly exploited his position of power, potentially violating Lebanese law, to funnel hundreds of millions of dollars into European real estate via intricate networks of shell companies.

Apart from Riad Salameh, the sanctions also extend to his brother Raja Salameh, his former assistant Marianne Hoayek, and Anna Kosakova, who has a child with Salameh. The United States has additionally chosen to sanction Salameh’s son Nady Salameh. These sanctions effectively freeze the assets of the accused and prohibit any transactions between them and US citizens or businesses.

Melanie Joly, the Canadian Foreign Minister, emphasized that the enforcement of these sanctions sends a strong message that significant acts of corruption contributing to Lebanon’s economic collapse will not be tolerated by the international community.

Riad Salameh has vehemently denied the corruption charges and intends to challenge them. It is worth noting that some of his assets had already been frozen during previous investigations. However, his reputation has undeniably suffered a blow, overshadowing his once celebrated financial brilliance.

This is not the first time Salameh has faced legal troubles. Earlier this year, he was charged with embezzlement, money laundering, and tax evasion by the Lebanese authorities. Furthermore, France and Germany have issued warrants for his arrest, with Interpol red notices making him a wanted individual in both countries on charges of money laundering.

In a separate investigation into his wealth, France, Germany, and Luxembourg seized assets worth 120 million euros ($135 million) in March of last year. There are indications that Salameh will soon face trial in Paris, according to an anonymous European diplomatic source.

Meanwhile, Salameh maintains that he is being unjustly scapegoated for Lebanon’s devastating economic crisis. The country’s currency has plummeted by a staggering 98 percent against the US dollar, and many hold Salameh and his associates accountable for the mismanagement of Lebanon’s economy.

