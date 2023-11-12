US Troops Face Ongoing Threats in Iraq: A Look at Recent Attacks

Recent incidents have highlighted the continued risks faced by United States troops in Iraq, with drones and explosives being used to target convoys and airbases. These attacks mark another series of incidents in a string of over 40 assaults that US and allied troops have endured across the Middle East since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7.

In the most recent attacks on Thursday, three separate incidents occurred, as reported by military and security sources. One involved a drone assault on a US-led coalition convoy near Mosul Dam, which was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED) blast. Although three US troops sustained minor injuries, they have all returned to duty.

Meanwhile, drone attacks were also aimed at American and coalition forces at the Ain al-Asad airbase west of Baghdad and the al-Harir airbase in Erbil. Thankfully, both drones were successfully destroyed before reaching their intended targets.

While tensions between the US and Iran have been cited as a possible motive for these attacks, Tehran denies any involvement, claiming that the groups responsible are acting independently. The Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, specifically stated that Iran does not issue orders to these groups, nor does it curb their actions.

Nonetheless, there is a clear link between the attacks on US military assets in Iraq and the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The groups behind these attacks have stated that they will persist as long as the US continues its support for Israel’s actions in Gaza. This motivation underscores the complex dynamics at play in the region.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has emphasized that while the US does not seek confrontation, it finds these Iranian-backed attacks on its forces unacceptable and calls for them to cease. This sentiment was echoed following a US strike on Iranian-backed forces in Syria on October 26.

The situation remains fluid, with the US and its allies striving to protect their troops while navigating the complex geopolitics of the region. As tensions continue, it is essential to monitor developments in Iraq closely and ensure the safety of military personnel involved.

