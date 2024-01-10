The Push for Palestinian Statehood: Talks between US and Palestinian Leaders

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah to discuss the establishment of a Palestinian state and post-war plans for Gaza. This meeting is part of Blinken’s fourth trip to the region since Israel’s war in Gaza began on October 7. The discussions aimed to address efforts to minimize civilian harm in Gaza, increase aid delivery, and support administrative reforms within the Palestinian Authority (PA).

During his visit, Blinken emphasized the importance of a Palestinian state and the need for administrative reforms within the PA. He expressed his support for minimizing civilian harm and increasing humanitarian assistance in Gaza, issues that he had also discussed during his visit to Israel. President Abbas, on the other hand, highlighted the importance of ensuring that no Palestinians are displaced from Gaza or the West Bank.

However, Hamas, the governing group in Gaza, rejected Blinken’s visit, claiming it aimed to support the security of Israel and equating Israel and the United States. They criticized the US official’s attempt to justify what they referred to as “genocide” against Palestinian civilians, accusing him of trying to wash his hands of Israel’s actions.

One of the main points of discussion in the meeting was the future governance of Gaza once Israel achieves its objective of eliminating Hamas. The US has consistently maintained that the PA should govern Gaza, as it exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank. However, the PA lost control of the strip to Hamas in 2007, and its popularity has declined over the years.

In a statement after the meeting, Blinken mentioned his discussions with regional powers about the role they can play in a post-conflict Gaza. He highlighted the need for a solution that ensures Israel’s security while providing a pathway for Palestinians to establish their own state. Blinken acknowledged that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet would need to make difficult decisions to take advantage of the opportunity for regional integration.

During Blinken’s visit, violence in the occupied West Bank has surged to levels not seen in nearly two decades. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that at least 314 Palestinians, including 81 minors, have been killed since October 7. This escalation in violence prompted Abbas to meet with King Abdullah of Jordan and Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi to rally support against Israel’s “aggression” towards Gaza and protect civilians in the region.

Both Jordan and Egypt emphasized their rejection of any plans to displace Palestinians from their lands. They affirmed that Gaza and the West Bank are the basis for a future Palestinian state and urged the international community to take decisive action for an immediate ceasefire.

Blinken’s visit to the region follows his meetings with Middle East allies, including Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. These countries have expressed their willingness to establish closer relations with Israel if it aligns with a practical pathway to a Palestinian state.

Overall, the discussions between US and Palestinian leaders signify the ongoing push for Palestinian statehood and efforts to address the post-war situation in Gaza. The meeting also highlights the increased international pressure to end the conflict and protect the rights of civilians in the region.

