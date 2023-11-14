New Article: How to Make the Most of Your Free Trial

Are you ready to dive into the world of digital news? With our free trial, you’ll enjoy complete access to FT.com and all the benefits of our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. But what exactly does that include?

Standard Digital gives you access to a wide range of global news, analysis, and expert opinion. Stay informed and up to date with the latest developments from around the world.

Premium Digital takes it a step further, offering access to our premier business column, Lex. Delve into in-depth reporting and gain valuable insights into key business themes. Plus, enjoy 15 curated newsletters that cover a variety of topics, providing you with even more exclusive content.

At the end of your trial, if you do nothing, you will automatically be enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan for $69 per month. But don’t worry, you have the flexibility to change your plan at any time. Visit the “Settings & Account” section to explore your options.

If you’re looking to save some money, consider paying annually to take advantage of a 20% discount on your premium access. It’s a great way to retain all the benefits while keeping some extra cash in your pocket.

However, if you feel that our Standard Digital offering fulfills your needs, you can always downgrade. Our Standard Digital plan still provides a robust journalistic experience that many users find satisfying.

Remember, any changes you make will take effect at the end of the trial period, allowing you to enjoy full access for four weeks regardless of whether you choose to downgrade or cancel.

Frequently Asked Questions:

When can I cancel?

You have the freedom to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time online. Simply log into Settings & Account and select “Cancel” on the right-hand side. You’ll still be able to enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

What forms of payment can I use?

We accept credit card, debit card, and PayPal payments, making it convenient for you to choose the option that works best for you.

No matter which plan you choose, we’re excited to have you join us on FT.com and explore a world of digital news like never before.

Source: www.example.com