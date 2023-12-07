The United States and Guyana Collaborate on Military Exercises While Dealing with Border Tensions

The United States and Guyana have announced joint military flight drills to be conducted in Guyana on December 7. This comes as tensions rise over a disputed oil-rich region with neighboring Venezuela, prompting the UN Security Council to call for an urgent meeting. The drills are part of routine engagement between the United States and Guyana to enhance their security partnership.

The region at the center of the conflict is Essequibo, which has been controlled by Guyana for over a century but is also claimed by Venezuela. The dispute has intensified since ExxonMobil discovered oil in the area in 2015. Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez has denounced the military flight drills as a “provocation,” emphasizing Venezuela’s intent to reclaim the Essequibo.

In response to the escalating tensions, the United Nations Security Council will hold a closed-door meeting to discuss the border dispute. Guyana’s Foreign Minister, Hugh Todd, has requested urgent intervention from the council to address the situation in Essequibo. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has also expressed concern over the developing conflict and called for multilateral bodies to contribute to a peaceful resolution.

The United States, in a phone call between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, reiterated its unwavering support for Guyana’s sovereignty and urged a peaceful resolution to the dispute. Guyana maintains that the borders of Essequibo were determined by an arbitration panel in 1899, while Venezuela claims the natural border lies along the Essequibo River.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has further heightened tensions by proposing a bill to create a Venezuelan province in Essequibo and ordering the state oil company to issue extraction licenses in the region. He has also given an ultimatum to oil companies operating under Guyana’s concessions to halt operations within three months. Guyana’s President Ali has called these actions a direct threat to his country.

As the situation unfolds, Guyana’s armed forces remain on high alert and are in contact with their partners, including the United States. In a recent development, a Guyanese army helicopter with seven people on board has been reported missing near the border. However, there is no evidence to suggest Venezuelan involvement in the incident.

In a separate incident, Venezuela has confirmed the arrest of an American citizen, Savoi Jadon Wright, on accusations of conspiring with ExxonMobil to impede the referendum. The arrest took place on October 24, according to US media reports.

