US Revokes Trade Program Participation for Gabon, Niger, Uganda, and Central African Republic

The United States has made the decision to evict Gabon, Niger, Uganda, and the Central African Republic from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) trade program. This move comes as a result of concerns over human rights violations and the failure to establish or make progress towards political pluralism and the rule of law in these countries.

President Joe Biden announced his intention to end the participation of these countries in the AGOA program, citing “gross violations” of internationally recognized human rights by the Central African Republic and Uganda. The lack of progress in establishing political pluralism and the rule of law in Niger and Gabon also contributed to the decision.

In a letter to the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Biden stated that despite extensive engagement between the United States and these countries, they have failed to address concerns about their non-compliance with AGOA eligibility criteria. As a result, their designation as beneficiary sub-Saharan African countries under AGOA will be terminated, effective January 1, 2024.

However, Biden also mentioned that the eligibility requirements of the AGOA program will continue to be assessed for these countries. This leaves open the possibility for their reinstatement in the future if they are able to meet the criteria.

AGOA, which was launched in 2000, provides duty-free access to the U.S. market for exports from qualifying countries. Currently set to expire in September 2025, discussions are underway regarding an extension of the program and its duration. African governments and industry groups have been advocating for a 10-year extension without changes to ensure stability and provide reassurance to businesses and potential investors.

Source: Reuters