US to Enhance Maritime Security Measures in Response to Iranian Threats

The United States is taking proactive measures to address the escalating tensions in the Gulf by deploying additional naval forces on commercial tankers. These security measures aim to deter any attempts made by Iran to seize ships passing through the region.

In an effort to strengthen the defense capabilities of vulnerable commercial vessels, both Marines and Navy sailors will be deployed as security details on tankers transiting near the Strait of Hormuz. While these ships are privately owned, special permissions are being sought to authorize the inclusion of military personnel onboard.

The United States is actively preparing for such deployment, pending final agreements. These measures are part of a larger strategy to bolster the presence of US forces in the region. Last month, the US announced plans to deploy a destroyer, as well as F-35 and F-16 warplanes. Additionally, a Marine Expeditionary Unit consisting of 3,000 personnel will be part of the enhanced military presence.

According to reports from the US military, Iran has made numerous attempts to seize or take control of internationally flagged ships in the region over the past two years. Incidents such as the attempted seizure of commercial tankers in July and the two tanker seizures in April and May highlight the ongoing threats posed by Iran.

Since the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and the subsequent imposition of sanctions, tensions have risen significantly. The United States seeks to protect its interests and maintain stability in the region by fortifying its presence and taking necessary precautions.

