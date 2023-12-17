US Reveals Collaborative Effort with Arab States to Safeguard Red Sea Shipping

The United States has announced a groundbreaking initiative to bolster maritime protection in the Red Sea by forming a strategic alliance with Arab states. The objective is to counter the escalating attacks conducted by Houthi rebels from Yemen’s ports on commercial shipping vessels. This newly proposed force, preliminarily named Operation Prosperity Guardian, is set to be unveiled by the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, during his upcoming visit to the Middle East. The primary aim of this expanded protection force, similar to the existing Task Force 153 stationed in Bahrain, is to assure commercial shipping companies that they will be shielded from Houthi attacks. Additionally, it aims to establish the Red Sea as a safe passage for maritime trade.

In response to recent Houthi attacks triggered by Israel’s offensive operations against Hamas in Gaza, five major shipping companies have already ceased utilizing the Red Sea for navigation. Moreover, Lt Gen Osama Rabie, the Chair of the Suez Canal Authority, disclosed that 55 ships have been rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope, resulting in a two-week increase in travel time compared to the route through the Bab al-Mandab Strait. This narrow strait, situated between the Arabian Peninsula and Africa, has witnessed numerous incidents, with over 20 ships reporting encounters in recent months.

Among the shipping companies that have suspended operations in the Red Sea are Hong Kong-based OOCL, French CMA CGM, Danish Maersk, German Hapag-Lloyd, and Italian-Swiss-owned Mediterranean Shipping Co., which happens to be the largest shipping company worldwide. Maersk alone commands a substantial share of 14.8% in the global shipping containers market. Should these decisions persist, the consequences will be severe, dealing a heavy blow not only to the Egyptian economy but also to global transportation costs, given that the Suez Canal contributed $9.5 billion to Egypt’s income in 2022-23.

While the US initially aimed to engage China in this expanded maritime protection force based in Bahrain, it appears that Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Egypt, and Bahrain have expressed their willingness to participate. Consequently, the US-led endeavor is expected to comprise a multinational coalition consisting of these countries.

The first incident involving the capture of a ship, the Galaxy Leader, occurred on November 19 and is presently under Houthi control in the port of Hodeidah. Since then, attacks have been escalating. Earlier this month, the USS Carney successfully intercepted 14 drones dispatched by the Houthi rebels towards Israel. Notably, the French, British, and US navies have effectively intercepted these Houthi-controlled drones and missiles. The Houthi rebels have explicitly declared their intention to target all vessels bound for Israeli ports, irrespective of their nationality.

It is worth mentioning that the US-led Combined Task Force 153 has already been operating in the Red Sea, addressing issues such as Somali piracy and other potential threats. During a visit to Israel, the French Foreign Minister, Catherine Colonna, emphasized the need to respond decisively to the Houthi attacks.

Initially, there were concerns that Saudi Arabia, currently pursuing a peace agreement with the Houthi rebels to end Yemen’s eight-year civil war, would refrain from participating in this protection force. However, it now appears that they will actively engage in this collaborative effort.

Responding to the proposed multinational task force, the Iranian Defense Minister, Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani, warned that protecting shipping in the Red Sea would present significant challenges for any international alliance. He asserted that if the US were to proceed with such an audacious move, they would confront extraordinary complications. Ashtiani underscored Iran’s dominance in the region, stating that no action could be taken where they hold sway.

In opposition to the coalition, a spokesperson for the Yemeni military denounced any international alliance facilitated by the US, referring to it as the most infamous union in history. This criticism harks back to past genocidal crimes when the international community chose to remain silent.

The leader of the Houthi movement, Abdulmalik al-Houthi, has also issued a warning that retaliation will ensue if certain boundaries are crossed. This includes direct US intervention in Gaza, which they regard as a clear violation.

