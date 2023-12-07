The Geopolitical Battle for Natural Resources: Guyana-Venezuela Territorial Dispute

Amidst the rising tensions between Guyana and Venezuela over a territorial dispute, the United States has pledged its full support to Guyana in safeguarding its sovereignty. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a recent call with Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali, reiterated that Guyana has complete control over its 159,500 square kilometer Essequibo region. The US also urged for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis.

Venezuela has claimed the oil-rich Essequibo region as its own, insisting that it was unfairly allocated to Guyana over a century ago. In a recent vote, Venezuelans supported the annexation of Essequibo, leading to heightened concerns. Guyana, however, remains resolute in defending its land and has placed its armed forces on high alert.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, President Ali called on the United Nations Security Council to take strong action against Venezuela for disregarding the order of the International Court of Justice. He emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region.

To counter the annexation threat, Guyana has sought support from its regional allies, with Brazil deploying troops to its border with Venezuela. President Ali stated that if Venezuela proceeds with its reckless actions, a regional response will be mounted to protect the region’s interests.

Despite the escalating tensions, both Guyana and Venezuela have agreed to keep communication channels open. This, however, may not be sufficient to resolve the longstanding dispute over the Essequibo region.

The Essequibo region, located in the heart of the Guiana Shield in South America, is a treasure trove of natural and mineral resources. It boasts vast reserves of gold, copper, diamond, iron, aluminium, and other minerals. Moreover, it holds the world’s largest per capita reserves of crude oil. In fact, Guyana’s recent oil discoveries are expected to propel the country to become the world’s largest per-capita crude oil producer by 2025, surpassing even Venezuela.

Venezuela’s interest in the Essequibo region intensified when ExxonMobil discovered significant oil reserves off the coast. This discovery triggered a geopolitical battle for control over the region, as both countries vie for a share of the lucrative natural resources.

As the Guyana-Venezuela territorial dispute continues, it remains a critical issue with far-reaching implications. The struggle for control over the Essequibo region highlights the importance of natural resources in shaping geopolitical dynamics and underscores the need for peaceful resolutions to such conflicts.

