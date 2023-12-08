United States Rejects UN Call for Gaza Ceasefire, Citing Long-Term Peace Concerns

In a recent United Nations Security Council meeting, the United States, as a veto power, expressed its opposition to a demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Robert Wood, stated that supporting such a move would only sow the seeds for future conflicts, as Hamas, the militant group in control of Gaza, has shown no desire for a lasting peace.

The Security Council was set to vote on a resolution calling for a ceasefire, which was drafted by the United Arab Emirates. However, the vote was delayed until U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken could meet with key ministers from Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the Palestinian Authority, and Turkey. The council had been briefed by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who emphasized the urgent need for a cessation of hostilities.

If the resolution fails to pass, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi warned that it would effectively grant Israel permission to continue its attacks on Palestinians in Gaza. Safadi, along with others, has demanded immediate action to protect civilian populations and secure the release of all hostages.

The United States has been urging the Security Council to condemn a previous Hamas attack on October 7, during which Israel claimed that 1,200 people were killed and 240 taken hostage. The council’s failure to act on this matter has been criticized as a significant moral failure.

Israel has focused its retaliatory strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza, launching air strikes, imposing a siege, and conducting a ground offensive. The escalating violence has led to a devastating toll on Gaza’s civilian population, with over 17,480 fatalities and the displacement of the majority of its 2.3 million people.

To succeed, a resolution requires at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes from the council’s permanent members: the U.S., Russia, China, France, or Britain. In the past, the council called for temporary ceasefires to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza but has faced multiple obstacles in achieving a lasting resolution.

U.N. Secretary-General Guterres reiterated his urgent appeal for an immediate ceasefire, the protection of civilians, and the swift delivery of life-saving aid. Meanwhile, Israel’s U.N. Ambassador, Gilad Erdan, argued that true peace can only be achieved by eliminating Hamas and supporting Israel’s mission, rather than calling for a ceasefire.

FAQ

1. Why does the United States oppose the call for a Gaza ceasefire?

The United States believes that supporting an immediate humanitarian ceasefire would not lead to a lasting peace, as Hamas, the governing authority in Gaza, has shown no interest in a durable resolution to the conflict.

2. What are the key demands of the draft resolution?

The draft resolution calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, the protection of both Palestinian and Israeli civilians, and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

3. Why has the UN Security Council been unable to take action in the past?

The Security Council requires at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes from its permanent members. This has made it challenging to secure a consensus on the issue due to divergent opinions among the council’s member states.

4. How has the conflict affected the civilian population in Gaza?

The ongoing conflict has resulted in a significant loss of life, with over 17,480 fatalities reported so far. The majority of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have also been displaced from their homes.