New US Pressure on Israel to Limit Civilian Displacement in Gaza

In the midst of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the United States has urged Israel to exercise restraint and minimize the displacement of Palestinian civilians in southern Gaza. The Biden administration, concerned about the rising death toll among Palestinians, is striving to prevent further civilian casualties and mass displacement.

Senior US officials have emphasized the need for Israel to operate with greater precision in southern Gaza, as opposed to the north where previous operations have resulted in significant collateral damage. The international community, as well as domestic pressure, has mounted due to the alarming number of Palestinian casualties.

Instead of using direct quotes, it can be said that the White House has intensified its pressure on Israel, insisting that the upcoming campaign should be meticulously planned. The Israeli government has shown willingness to address these concerns raised by the US administration.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made it clear that military operations will resume once the current ceasefire concludes. The ceasefire has facilitated the exchange of hostages between Israel and Hamas, with both parties agreeing to extend the truce for an additional two days. President Joe Biden has expressed his desire to extend the pause in hostilities for as long as possible.

In an effort to maintain the ceasefire and secure the release of more hostages, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be returning to the Middle East this week. This will be his third visit to the region since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. The State Department hopes to find a solution that will prolong the ceasefire and secure the safe return of hostages.

As we know from the original article, the war has led to devastating consequences for both sides. More than 15,000 Palestinians, a majority of them women and minors, have lost their lives since the conflict began in October. On the Israeli side, over 1,200 individuals, mostly civilians targeted in the initial attack, have been killed.

