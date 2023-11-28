US Urges Israel to Limit Civilian Displacement in Southern Gaza

In a recent development, U.S. officials have conveyed to Israel the importance of avoiding significant civilian displacement in southern Gaza if they decide to renew their ground campaign against the Hamas militant group. With the objective of preventing large-scale civilian casualties or mass displacement, the Biden administration emphasized the need for greater precision in southern Gaza, compared to previous operations in the north. This message was delivered to Israeli authorities anonymously, under the ground rules set by the White House.

Addressing mounting international and domestic pressures over the rising Palestinian death toll, the White House has begun exerting increased pressure on Israel, urging them to carefully consider their approach for the next campaign. Israeli officials have reportedly been receptive to these concerns raised by the Biden administration.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made it clear that military operations by the Israeli Defense Forces will resume after the current temporary cease-fire concludes. The ongoing cease-fire has allowed for the exchange of hostages taken by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. To extend the truce and secure the release of more hostages, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will return to the Middle East for the third time since the conflict began.

While President Joe Biden expressed his desire for the pause to continue as long as possible, he and other top officials recognize Israel’s determination to combat Hamas, which has primarily focused on the north. The United States supports Israel’s objective of eliminating Hamas’ control over Gaza and the threat it poses to Israeli civilians. However, there is a growing emphasis on the protection of Palestinian civilian lives.

Hamas is known to seek shelter among the civilian population in Gaza, making it challenging for Israeli forces to target them without impacting non-combatants. Videos released by Israeli officials have highlighted the presence of weapons stockpiles and firing locations located among civilian infrastructure in northern Gaza.

According to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, the war that commenced on October 7 has resulted in the deaths of over 13,300 Palestinians, with approximately two-thirds of them being women and minors. On the Israeli side, more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in the initial attack, while 77 soldiers have died in the ground offensive.

Currently, an estimated 2 million Palestinians reside in south and central Gaza, and the Biden administration has expressed concern about the strain this places on humanitarian support networks. The dislocation experienced by those from northern Gaza due to Israeli strikes and ground operations has been a cause for worry.

Additionally, U.S. officials have stressed the need for Israeli operations to be conducted in a manner that minimizes conflict with humanitarian aid facilities, United Nations-supported shelters, and essential infrastructure like electricity and water. The World Health Organization has warned about the potential public health crisis in Gaza as displaced Palestinians are forced to seek shelter in cramped conditions, increasing the risk of epidemics.

The U.S. government is taking steps to provide assistance to Gaza amidst the crisis. The first of three U.S. military humanitarian aid flights, carrying medical supplies, food aid, and winter items, is set to be dispatched to northern Egypt. The aid will then be delivered into Gaza by the United Nations.

FAQ

Q: Why is the U.S. urging Israel?

A: The U.S. is urging Israel to limit civilian displacement and casualties to prevent further humanitarian crises and to protect innocent lives.

Q: What is the objective of Israel’s ground campaign?

A: Israel aims to eradicate the Hamas militant group and eliminate its control over Gaza, which poses a threat to Israeli civilians.

Q: How many casualties have there been?

A: According to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, over 13,300 Palestinians, including women and minors, have been killed since the war began. On the Israeli side, more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, have died.

Q: How is the U.S. providing assistance to Gaza?

A: The U.S. government is dispatching military aid flights carrying medical supplies, food aid, and winter items to northern Egypt. The aid will then be delivered into Gaza by the United Nations.

Sources:

– [AP News](https://apnews.com/)