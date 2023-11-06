In a bid to ease tensions and foster de-escalation, the United States has called on Iran to cease selling armed drones to Russia, according to sources familiar with the matter. The discussions are part of a broader unwritten understanding between Washington and Tehran, as both parties aim to revive talks over Iran’s nuclear program.

Moscow is reported to have been utilizing armed drones purchased from Iran in the conflict in Ukraine, as well as procuring spare parts for these unmanned aircraft. Although the White House and Iran’s foreign ministry have not yet responded to requests for comments, the move reflects a concerted effort by the US to address potential threats and promote stability.

The negotiations surrounding the drone sales coincided with talks regarding a possible prisoner exchange deal. Just last week, Iran allowed four detained US citizens to transition from Tehran’s Evin prison to house arrest, while another individual was already under home confinement. This development followed earlier reports suggesting that Iran might release five detained Americans as part of an arrangement to unfreeze $6 billion worth of Iranian funds in South Korea.

While the core fact remains unchanged – the US urging Iran to halt drone sales to Russia – it is evident that these discussions are taking place in a larger context of diplomatic meetings and negotiations. As tensions persist between nations, fostering constructive dialogue and finding mutually beneficial solutions remains essential for international stability and security.

By addressing the proliferation of armed drones, the US is working towards its goal of mitigating potential risks and fostering a more stable global order. Such efforts are crucial as countries strive for peaceful resolutions and cooperation in tackling pressing challenges.