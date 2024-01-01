US Takes Measures to Counter Iran-Backed Attacks on Shipping Vessels

The United States has implemented sanctions against an individual and three money exchange houses in Yemen and Turkey. These entities are accused of facilitating the flow of Iranian financial assistance to Houthi forces and supporting their destabilizing activities. This action demonstrates the firm commitment of the United States to prevent the illicit flow of funds to the Houthis, who pose a threat to international shipping and regional stability.

In a press release, Brian E. Nelson, the under secretary of the treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, emphasized the importance of restricting the Houthis’ access to funds. He stated that the United States, together with its allies and partners, will continue to target the networks that enable the destabilizing activities of the Houthis and their backers in Iran.

According to the Treasury Department, Nabil Al-Hadha has been involved in facilitating the transfer of millions of dollars to the Houthis at the direction of Sa’id al-Jamal, who has previously been sanctioned for his affiliation with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF).

Despite these measures, attacks on vessels in the Red Sea have been on the rise. Following Israel’s offensive against Hamas, shipping companies such as Maersk have been diverting their routes to avoid the Red Sea, opting for longer journeys around Africa and the Cape of Good Hope. This decision has resulted in increased costs and delays for these companies.

It is essential to note that the goal of these sanctions is not punitive but to encourage a positive change in behavior. The U.S. Department of Treasury affirms that the ongoing attacks by the Houthis on international shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden disrupt commerce and violate international law.

As these measures are implemented, it is expected that they will have a significant impact on preventing further attacks on shipping vessels and deterring the flow of Iranian financial assistance to the Houthis.

