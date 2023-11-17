Decoding the Options of Your Free Trial with FT.com

If you have signed up for a trial with FT.com, you may be wondering what exactly is included and what will happen at the end of the trial period. Let’s dive into the details to help you make the most of your trial experience.

What does my trial include?

During your trial, you will have full access to FT.com, with all the benefits of our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. This means you can explore a wealth of global news, analysis, and expert opinions. Whether you’re interested in staying informed about current affairs or diving deep into key business themes, our trial offers a comprehensive range of content for you to explore.

What happens when my trial ends?

At the end of your trial, your subscription will automatically roll over to our premium digital monthly plan, which grants you complete access for $69 per month. However, if you’re looking to save on costs, you have the flexibility to change your plan at any time before the trial ends. By visiting the “Settings & Account” section, you can choose to pay annually and enjoy a 20% discount on your premium access. Alternatively, you can also downgrade to our Standard Digital package, which still offers a robust selection of journalistic content that caters to many users’ needs. The choice is yours!

When can I cancel?

We understand that circumstances may change, and you might decide to cancel your subscription or trial. You have the freedom to do so at any time online. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and select the “Cancel” option on the right-hand side. Please note that even if you cancel, you will still have access to your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

What payment options are available?

When it comes to payment, we accept credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal. Choose the method that is most convenient for you and proceed with your FT.com trial hassle-free.

At FT.com, we value your trial experience and want to provide you with the flexibility to explore our content and services. Whether you choose to continue with our premium offerings or opt for a different plan, we are here to ensure that your needs are met. The world of news and analysis awaits you – start your free trial today!

FAQ

Sources: FT.com