American-Owned Oil Tanker Begins Offloading Suspicious Cargo Despite Threats from Iran

Late Saturday, an American-owned oil tanker known as the Suez Rajan started offloading its cargo near Texas, according to tracking data. The vessel, which has long been suspected of carrying sanctioned Iranian crude oil, has become entangled in the wider tensions between the United States and Iran.

Amidst ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington for the release of five detained Iranian-Americans in exchange for frozen Iranian assets, the fate of the Suez Rajan’s cargo has been questionable. Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has previously warned that those involved in offloading the cargo should expect retaliation.

Nevertheless, ship-tracking data has confirmed that a ship-to-ship transfer of oil is taking place between the Suez Rajan and another tanker named Mr. Euphrates. This transfer is occurring near Galveston, Texas, allowing for the cargo to eventually be offloaded.

The Suez Rajan initially attracted suspicion in February 2022 when United Against Nuclear Iran claimed that it was transporting oil from Iran’s Khargh Island, a key distribution terminal in the Persian Gulf. After spending several months in the South China Sea, the tanker abruptly changed course and sailed towards the Gulf of Mexico.

Despite speculation that American officials seized the vessel’s cargo, no public court documents have been released regarding the Suez Rajan. Meanwhile, Iran has seized two tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, one of which was carrying cargo for US oil major Chevron Corp. Iranian state media has tied these seizures to the fate of the Suez Rajan’s cargo.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations has not yet commented on the offloading activity. However, Western-backed naval organizations in the Persian Gulf have warned of an increased risk of ship seizures by Iran in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz.

The offloading of the Suez Rajan’s cargo is a significant development in the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran. The reinstatement of American sanctions in 2018 severely impacted Iran’s crude oil trade, prompting a desperate cat-and-mouse chase for Iranian oil cargo. The delay in unloading the Suez Rajan’s cargo has also posed a political challenge for the Biden administration, as American companies have been cautious due to the threat from Iran.

While the transfer of the Suez Rajan’s cargo may provide some relief, the broader geopolitical implications of this issue continue to loom large. Both the United States and Iran remain on high alert, with potential risks to shipping in the Persian Gulf still a concern.